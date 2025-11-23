  1. Residential Customers
Scene in the video FCSG captain Görtler hits his head instead of the ball with a bicycle kick

Tobias Benz

23.11.2025

Lukas Görtler is sent off with a yellow card against Lausanne shortly before the end of the first half. In an unfortunate incident, the St.Gallen captain hits the head of an opponent with an attempted overhead kick.

23.11.2025, 18:51

23.11.2025, 20:01

That's bitter: FCSG captain Lukas Görtler attempts a bicycle kick against Lausanne, but instead of scoring a dream goal, the 31-year-old is shown a red card (see video above).

While refereeing expert Stephan Klossner complains in the blue Sport studio that the VAR should actually demand a direct red card for such a scene, the two football experts Daniel Gygax and Pascal Schürpf show compassion for Görtler.

"He's not the type to often try something like a bicycle kick. And now he does it once and then sees the red card. That's bitter," Gygax analyzes the scene. Schürpf agrees with him: "He's already been sent off once when he tried to cross and hit someone. And now he's doing a bicycle kick..."

To Görtler's consolation, his team-mates scored shortly before the end after a tenacious fight while outnumbered to win 1-0 against Lausanne.

