From show-off to leader FCSG captain Görtler on his path "to becoming a different person"

From former "show-off" to leader: In the football talk "Heimspiel", FCSG captain Lukas Görtler talks about his development, his future in St. Gallen - and possible plans after his career.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you Lukas Görtler explains in the football talk "Heimspiel" that he had to fight hard for his career, was never one of the most talented players and that these experiences shaped his ambition and character.

The FCSG captain openly admits that he used to be a "show-off type", but emphasizes that the setbacks have grounded him and made him a more reflective person.

In sporting terms, the 31-year-old feels he has arrived in St. Gallen, can well imagine an extension, but does not rule out adventures abroad in the future. Show more

Heimspiel als Podcast

Lukas Görtler can serve as a role model for many. The 31-year-old midfielder is not a gifted footballer, he has worked hard for everything. As a youth player, he played for Greuther Fürth and Nuremberg for two years each before returning to his home town of Bamberg at the age of 18, where he played in the regional league.

Two years later, he moved to Bayern Munich's U23s. In 2015, he even got a taste of playing in the big leagues for a few minutes, but then moved to Kaiserslautern in the 2nd Bundesliga. In his two years at the traditional club, he had four coaches and had to fight his way up again and again. In 2017, he moved to Utrecht in the Netherlands for two seasons, where he rarely featured in the starting eleven. Görtler only found his happiness as a footballer at St. Gallen.

"I always had to fight in football," Görtler emphasizes in the football talk show "Heimspiel" and adds: "I was never one of the most talented - that shaped me." But he always reached the next level, while more talented footballers fell by the wayside. "That always worked out well and at some point I turned professional," he looks back. This is also where his drive and ambition to work towards a goal comes from. He is fundamentally a "passionate and emotional person", emphasizes Görtler.

Fighting against resistance has also had an influence on his character traits. Without these experiences, he used to be "a bit of a cool guy and perhaps also a bit of a show-off", who sometimes gave the less cool ones a few stupid remarks at school, admits Görtler.

"Now I'm no longer proud of it. I hope my offspring don't turn out like that. It has somehow grounded me and made me a different person," sums up Görtler, who is much calmer in his free time than he used to be.

"I'm really looking forward to home games in St. Gallen right now"

Since moving to St.Gallen in 2019, the German has made himself indispensable to the club. The now 31-year-old still has a contract in eastern Switzerland until 2028.

"I'm really into football right now and home games in St. Gallen on Saturday evenings," emphasizes the FCSG captain. He hopes that his body will continue to cooperate beyond the end of his contract. "I feel good. I'm generally a fit person. That's why I don't have too many concerns now unless something physical comes up. From that point of view, I can very well imagine continuing my football career for longer," says Görtler.

He can therefore "very well imagine" extending his stay in St. Gallen. But if that's not the case, he would also be tempted by "faraway places like Australia, America or South Africa", says the veteran.

After his playing career, he currently sees a future more in management than in coaching. "I somehow enjoy talking to Matthias (FCSG boss Hüppi) and discussing any topic with Roger Stilz (Head of Sport) more at the moment," he explains. Görtler continues: "I have the feeling that I somehow have a talent for leading people, bringing them together and getting the best out of them."

But perhaps he has other plans after his retirement and will go traveling with his camper, Görtler smiles.

Whether he will stay in Switzerland or return to Germany is also an open question. "We miss our family and the close circle of friends we've had since childhood. But we also really enjoy it in Switzerland. Now we have a little baby. Let's see if there will be more babies at some point," says Görler, who had his first child with his wife Helena last November.

