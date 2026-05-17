In Valais, they are keeping their fingers crossed for FC St.Gallen. And because they are, captain Lukas Görtler sends FC Sion's sporting director Barthélémy Constantin his shirt and a handwritten letter. What's going on?

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you If Sion don't overtake Lugano on the final matchday, the Valaisans will finish the season in 4th place.

While 3rd place entitles them to participate in the Conference League qualifiers, the team in 4th place must hope that St.Gallen wins the Cup Final. Because then the fourth-placed team in the Super League can also compete in Europe.

Barthélémy Constantin therefore said that he would keep his fingers crossed for St.Gallen. Görtler heard about this and prepared a signed shirt for the Sion sporting director.

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On Sunday, the last round of the Super League is really only about whether Lugano can defend 3rd place or whether Sion can still overtake the Ticino team. But what does that mean? Third or fourth place in the final standings can make a big difference. Because 3rd place entitles the team to participate in the Conference League qualifiers in any case. Fourth place could also be enough, but only if St.Gallen win the cup final.

The starting position ahead of the final round

Lugano go into the final round with a two-point lead over Sion and play at home against FC Basel, who are in poor form. Sion, on the other hand, must face YB, who won 8-3 away at champions Thun last Thursday and will be looking to take the momentum with them to end a disastrous season on a positive note and recharge their batteries for the season ahead.

It is therefore quite possible that Sion will finish the season in 4th place. But even then, they can still dream of Europe in Valais. However, they would need help from St.Gallen to do so. This scenario will only occur if FCSG win the cup final in the Wankdorf on May 24 against Stade-Lausanne Ouchy, the fourth-best team from the Challenge League season that just ended.

Görtler has a gift for Barth

Of course, Sion sporting director Barthélémy Constantin has long been aware of the situation and said last Thursday after the 2:2 draw against Lugano: "I could ask Lukas Görtler to send me his jersey." We don't know whether he actually asked him.

But it is clear that he will soon be able to receive his Görtler shirt. The FCSG captain joins in the fun and posts a picture of his gift on Instagram. You can see a jersey on which the 31-year-old German has also left a little message of greeting. "For the great FCSG fan Barth!", it reads.

But that's not all. There is also a handwritten letter enclosed: "Dear Barth, today you finally get a real jersey! The jersey is not only perfect for the cup final, but also for your free time. See you soon, my friend!"

FCSG captain Lukas Görtler has a gift for Sion sporting director Barthélémy Constantin. Instagram

After the game against Thun, the FCSG captain adds to this in an interview with blue Sport (see video above): "I thought I'd do him a favor. I hope he wears it in his free time, because the jersey is a lot nicer than Sion's."

Görtler adds that he really hopes to see the Constantin family in Bern next Sunday: "He was really nice with his dad six months ago. When my daughter was born, he offered me a helicopter if I needed one. He now has a green jersey. If his dad needs one too, I'll find another one." Barthélémy Constantin has already sent him a happy voicemail, Görtler reveals.

After the 3:3 in Bern, the Sion sporting director declared himself a new FCSG fan. "Unfortunately, I can't be in the Wankdorf. But I want to watch the game on TV. And it's clear: I'm for St.Gallen in this game."

Constantin added that he would add the Görtler shirt to his collection. "For me, Görtler is a fantastic player and person. He signed the shirt and it's a gift for me. It's one of the best I have."