"It's disrespectful" FCSG captain Lukas Görtler has words of praise for leaders Thun

Andreas Lunghi

1.3.2026

With eleven rounds to go, Thun have a 14-point lead over their closest rivals St.Gallen. Is the championship already decided? FCSG captain Lukas Görtler assesses the situation in an interview with blue Sport.

01.03.2026, 11:45

FC Thun is unstoppable - even if Mauro Lustrinelli's team doesn't achieve what it sets out to do: "We didn't bring what we wanted onto the pitch. Everyone was tired," Leonardo Bertone told blue Sport on Saturday after the 2:1 win against Luzern.

VAR drama in stoppage time. Vogt shoots St.Gallen to victory against Winterhur with a brace

VAR drama in stoppage timeVogt shoots St.Gallen to victory against Winterhur with a brace

It was Thun's tenth success in a row. Because St.Gallen also picked up three points in the parallel match, Thun's lead remained at 14 points. Have the eastern Swiss already written off the championship?

"Whether we become champions is of course up to us," said FCSG captain Lukas Görtler with a smile after the dramatic win against Winterthur in an interview on blue Sport, adding: "But it's mainly up to Thun."

"Maybe they lose six times in a row"

He finds it disrespectful that everyone is still expecting a collapse because it is Thun and not Basel or YB. "They win ten in a row, if YB or Basel did that with a 14-point lead, everyone would be talking about a decided championship," the 31-year-old stated.

On course for the championship. Leaders Thun secure tenth win in a row against Lucerne

On course for the championshipLeaders Thun secure tenth win in a row against Lucerne

Görtler knows that in order to stay in the championship race, St.Gallen must first win their own games - especially the direct duel next Thursday (live on blue Sport at 20:30). "I don't think I'm making them nervous when I say we'll still be champions. But who knows, maybe we'll win on Thursday and they'll lose six in a row - then we'll be there. I hope so," concluded the FCSG captain with a smile.

