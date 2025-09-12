Lukas Görtler posts a series of photos on Instagram showing him with his heavily pregnant wife. The captain is looking forward to a "new chapter".
- Lukas Görtler posts pictures with his wife Helena, who is nine months pregnant.
- The FCSG captain is looking forward to a "new chapter".
- However, he is not hanging up his football boots because of this. Instead, he wants to continue his high-flying career. FCSG has won four of its first five Super League matches.
FC St.Gallen has made a strong start to the new season and is in second place after five rounds. The next win is expected against Lugano on Saturday (20:30 live on blue Sport). The team is led by captain Lukas Görtler, who has remained loyal to the club since 2019 and is a leading figure both on and off the pitch. In the summer of 2024, he extended his contract until 2028 and surprised the fans with a handwritten declaration of love.
Things are not only going well on the pitch, but also in his private life. And round as a ball. Görtler posted several photos on Instagram in which he can be seen with his heavily pregnant wife Helena Görtler. The two got married on Whit Monday 2022 and are expecting a baby very soon.
"Congratulations, God of Football," wrote the FCSG under Lukas Görtler's Instagram post. In St.Gallen, they know what they have in their captain. Among the well-wishers is FCB goalkeeper Marwin Hitz, against whom Görtler scored his only goal of the season so far in the first round on the way to a 2:1 win.