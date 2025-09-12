Crowd favorite Lukas Görtler during a Super League match. Keystone

Lukas Görtler posts a series of photos on Instagram showing him with his heavily pregnant wife. The captain is looking forward to a "new chapter".

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you Lukas Görtler posts pictures with his wife Helena, who is nine months pregnant.

The FCSG captain is looking forward to a "new chapter".

However, he is not hanging up his football boots because of this. Instead, he wants to continue his high-flying career. FCSG has won four of its first five Super League matches. Show more

FC St.Gallen has made a strong start to the new season and is in second place after five rounds. The next win is expected against Lugano on Saturday (20:30 live on blue Sport). The team is led by captain Lukas Görtler, who has remained loyal to the club since 2019 and is a leading figure both on and off the pitch. In the summer of 2024, he extended his contract until 2028 and surprised the fans with a handwritten declaration of love.

Things are not only going well on the pitch, but also in his private life. And round as a ball. Görtler posted several photos on Instagram in which he can be seen with his heavily pregnant wife Helena Görtler. The two got married on Whit Monday 2022 and are expecting a baby very soon.

"Congratulations, God of Football," wrote the FCSG under Lukas Görtler's Instagram post. In St.Gallen, they know what they have in their captain. Among the well-wishers is FCB goalkeeper Marwin Hitz, against whom Görtler scored his only goal of the season so far in the first round on the way to a 2:1 win.

