Harshly criticized by Erich Vogel a year ago, celebrated today: Enrico Maassen has led St.Gallen back to success. In the football talk show "Heimspiel", the FCSG coach explains what lessons he has learned from the verbal attacks - and why his team is now performing better.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you A year ago, coach Enrico Maassen was sharply criticized by Erich Vogel - including calls for him to be sacked after St.Gallen missed out on the championship round. Nevertheless, the club held on to him.

Today, the situation is completely different: FCSG is playing successfully, is heading for second place and has a chance of winning the cup, while Maassen is praised for his development.

Maassen took Vogel's criticism seriously, as he emphasized in the football talk show "Heimspiel".

He analyzed the weaknesses before the start of the season and changed the style of play and the squad; the team now plays more directly and vertically, which the German believes suits the team better. Show more

Heimspiel als Podcast

A brief flashback: A year ago, FC St.Gallen missed out on the championship round under Enrico Maassen - but the club backed its coach. Incomprehensible for Erich Vogel at the time: "FCSG boss Matthias Hüppi is making a big mistake", as he said on the football talk show "Heimspiel".

He called for the German to be sacked - Vogel thought little of the football that the Espen played under his leadership. FCSG was heavy metal, Maassen was a symphonist. His harsh conclusion: "You can't hold on to him." The now 87-year-old even brought Alex Frei into play as a replacement candidate.

Today, a different mood prevails at Grün-Weiss. On the one hand, the team from eastern Switzerland are heading for second place in the championship, while on the other, they could even lift a trophy with a win in the cup against lower-ranked Lausanne-Ouchy. And in the midst of all this, Maassen receives a lot of praise for the team's performance.

Vogel's criticism taken to heart

The 42-year-old admits in the football talk show "Heimspiel" that he has taken Vogel's criticism "to heart". "I hope that he is now satisfied with the development - the way we are playing football this year," says Maassen.

He does not have a problem with the statements of the long-time football zampano, everyone is allowed to express their opinion and he accepts that. "Maybe he was right in part," admits the former Bundesliga coach (Augsburg).

Before the start of the season, the team looked internally to see where the problems lay. Certain parameters - such as touching the ball in the opposition penalty area or successfully building up play from their own third - were analyzed in detail.

"This type of football suits us better"

"It's the little things: Goal finishes, xG values ... We just wanted a lot more. We played really well last year, but in the end - especially towards the middle and end of the season - we didn't score enough. The conclusion was clear: we simply have to become more straightforward, more vertical. We need a lot more action in the penalty area," summarizes Maassen.

The result: this season, they are "perhaps playing the first third or the second third a little more quickly - these are the adjustments we have made."

This also requires the right squad. "We've brought in the right players. You also have to look at what players are already there." Maassen emphasizes: "This type of football suits the team better than what we did last year."

Home game - the whole show

Home game as a podcast