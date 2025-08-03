Alessandro Vogt scores his first Super League goal in his FC St.Gallen's 3:1 win in Geneva. This is not the only reason why the 20-year-old is on cloud nine.

Andreas Lunghi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Alessandro Vogt scores his first goal in the Super League in his second appearance for St.Gallen.

Four months ago, the 20-year-old completed his wall apprenticeship: "It all came at once. First completing the apprenticeship, then the professional contract, starting from the beginning, then scoring the goal and winning - that's a good feeling."

Despite the many successes, the young striker is not getting carried away: "Keep working and go full throttle again next week against Winterthur." Show more

From a St.Gallen corner kick in the 30th minute, the ball comes to rest at the right-hand post in the Geneva penalty area. Alessandro Vogt reacted the quickest and shot the ball into the near corner of the net. It is his first goal in the top Swiss league in his second appearance.

What makes the story even more special is that the striker only completed his apprenticeship as a bricklayer four months ago. It was all a bit overwhelming for the 20-year-old: "It all came at once. First the apprenticeship, then the professional contract, starting from the beginning, then scoring the goal and winning - that's a good feeling," Vogt told blue Sport after the game.

"He only knows the construction site"

Vogt no longer remembers his goal to make it 3:1 shortly after the game. "I'll have to watch it on the replay later," says the striker with a beaming smile.

He also receives praise from captain Lukas Görtler: "He's done well in preparation. I'm particularly pleased for him. Four months ago, he was still training as a bricklayer."

With Vogt next to him during the interview with blue Sport, Görtler can't help but make a comment: "He normally only knows the construction site, now he's scoring goals in the Super League - outstanding."

The highlights of the game