Last Conference League game? FCSG sporting director Stilz: "Heidenheim is not exactly in a positive phase either"

Tobias Benz

19.12.2024

FC St.Gallen need a win in Heidenheim in their last Conference League game to keep their chances of making it through the winter in Europe alive. Head of Sport Roger Stilz remains positive despite the big opponent.

19.12.2024, 13:00

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • FC St.Gallen are facing what could be their last Conference League game of the season.
  • Against Heidenheim, the eastern Swiss are in danger of being eliminated.
  • However, not all hope is lost, as sporting director Roger Stilz knows, and he is combative: "We're not giving anything away."
Show more

FC St.Gallen need a medium-sized football miracle in the Conference League to secure a European winter after all. After five games - three of which were against Top 8 opponents - the Espen are still in the race with four points, but they would need a win in Heidenheim as well as help from other games to reach the next round. Wouldn't it be time to focus on the domestic league?

Not at all. St.Gallen are far from giving up. "We want to be as ambitious as possible in every competition. Our credo is: the best team for every game, or the fittest and best. That's how I see it for Thursday as well," confirmed sporting director Roger Stilz after the 2-0 win in Zurich last Sunday.

Stilz: "It's not easy to win in Heidenheim!"

The games against top-placed Vitoria Guimaraes (2nd) and Fiorentina (3rd) showed that St.Gallen can also play against the big teams in the Conference League, when they lost but were clearly the better team at times. The problem: Both were home games at Kybunpark - FCSG will now play away in the deciding game.

"We're not giving anything away," Stilz told blue Sport. "I've been to Heidenheim many times as coach and sporting director and it's not easy to win there. Not at all. But they're not exactly in a positive phase either."

Kick-off for the game in the Voith Arena is at 9.00 pm. Pre-match coverage on blue Sport starts at 20:30.

