After half a season at FC St.Gallen, new signing Carlo Boukhalfa has become indispensable. The midfield all-rounder tells blue Sport why he is currently at the FCSG training camp and not at the Africa Cup.

Michael Wegmann

No time? blue News summarizes for you Carlo Boukhalfa has immediately established himself as a regular after his move from FC St. Pauli to FC St.Gallen.

The 26-year-old midfielder has become an integral part of the Espen line-up.

At the training camp in southern Spain, the German reveals that he almost missed the preparations for the second half of the season.

The reason: Boukhalfa was scouted by Algeria last year and almost took part in the Africa Cup as a result. Show more

For many people in St.Gallen, Carlo Boukhalfa is last summer's transfer king. From the first matchday, the 26-year-old German has been a fixture in midfield. Sometimes more offensive, sometimes more defensive - the midfield all-rounder is convincing, no matter which position Enrico Maassen sends him onto the pitch in.

Extremely strong in running and fighting, but also a goal threat. He has added eight goals to his Super League account so far. This makes him the most prolific goalscorer for the Espen, together with striker Alessandro Vogt. He also has two assists.

He is a leader on the pitch, he never gives up and gets his teammates involved. He's also not the loud-speaker type and tends to be quiet and deliberate. "Carlo doesn't talk much. But when he does say something, it has substance," says Head of Sport Roger Stilz.

The possibility of an Algerian passport

Boukhalfa is a stroke of luck for FC St. Gallen. The fact that he is currently at a training camp in the south of Spain and is not missing the entire preparation is also fortunate. Because what many people don't know: Boukhalfa could now also play for Algeria at the Africa Cup.

Last year, he was scouted by the Algerian association, as the midfielder revealed to blue Sport: "My grandfather is Algerian, he emigrated to Germany back then. There were talks last year, but the contact died down. That's why I'm unfortunately not involved. But who knows what will happen in the future."

He doesn't know why they decided against him, he says. "They didn't give me any reasons, but there are a lot of strong players and the quality of the Algerian national team is very high," says Boukhalfa.

Although he has never been to Algeria in his life, he follows the Algerian team's matches. "I used to spend a lot of time with my grandfather and naturally got a taste of the culture. That's in me. But I was born and raised in Germany, so I'm more German."

