It's been ten months since FCSG midfielder Betim Fazliji injured his cruciate ligament. During the Espen's home game against FCZ, the 25-year-old gives blue Sport an update on his current condition.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you Even ten months after his knee injury, Betim Fazliji is still not ready for serious matches in the Super League. But he should be ready soon.

The FC St.Gallen midfielder talks to blue Sport about his rehab phase.

Fazliji reveals that he is already back in team training, but the 25-year-old still has to refrain from tackles. Show more

"It's going in the right direction. There was quite a lot of damage in my knee. But I'm very close to my goal," said Betim Fazliji to the relief of the FCSG fans during the home match against FC Zurich (see video above).

The midfielder from the club's own youth ranks, who returned to FCSG from St. Pauli a year ago in the summer, has now been absent from the Espen for ten months due to a serious knee injury.

Team training without duels

"It wasn't just the cruciate ligament, but also both menisci," says Fazliji. When he got back on the pitch for the first time five months ago, it was "only for the head". "Physically, of course, it was far too early. I kept having setbacks, but that's part of a rehab phase. I've learned a lot as a person. As soon as I can get back on the pitch, I'll be very happy."

Fazliji doesn't know exactly when that will be. But it shouldn't be too much longer: "I feel really good, I'm training a lot on the pitch. I've also been in parts of team training, just without the duels. It's going in the right direction."

FCSG won 4-1 against FC Zurich even without Fazliji, confirming their good start to the season. Nevertheless, everyone in the green and white camp is likely to be glad that the midfielder will soon be ready for action again.

