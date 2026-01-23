FCZ President Ancillo Canepa and the new Board of Directors Claudio Cisullo talk about the club's strategic and sporting direction. They also discuss the search for a new CEO.

Syl Battistuzzi

As part of FC Zurich's new strategic and sporting direction, the club's management will be supplemented by an advisory board. In addition to the new board member Claudio Cisullo (Chairman), the former Italian internationals Roberto Donadoni and Roberto Di Matteo are also members of this advisory board. Samuel Widmann, Björn Wäspe and Peter Marti are also members.

"The advisory board serves as a platform for the structured exchange of ideas, the introduction and use of relevant networks and the initiation and promotion of partnerships, without assuming executive, operational or fiduciary responsibility," reads a statement from FC Zurich.

Canepa also explained at the press conference that the club wanted to introduce a CEO position. Until this is found, Canepa will now also hold the position of CEO on an ad interim basis in addition to his role as President.

Following the departure of Milos Malenovic, there will no longer be a Head of Sport, but there will be a Technical Director. Alessandro Mangiarratti was recently introduced as FCZ's Technical Director. "We have also restructured the transfer system," says Canepa.

And what are the tasks of the new Board of Directors Claudio Cisullo? "The strategic direction and long-term development of the club, in which I will be heavily involved and will continue to develop together with Ancillo and Heliane," said Cisullo at the media conference. He is "the independent voice and that's how I see my role".