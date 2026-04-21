Marcel Koller signing his contract with FCZ president couple Canepa. fcz.ch

The signing of GC legend Marcel Koller was not well received by all FCZ fans. Now club president Ancillo Canepa is defending himself against critical comments from supporters.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you There was a change of coach at FC Zurich last week. Dennis Hediger is gone, Carlos Bernegger is taking over the first team on an interim basis until the end of the season - then Marcel Koller will follow.

The fact that Koller, a man with a long GC past, is joining FCZ is causing critical reactions from the Zurich fan camp. Club president Ancillo Canepa defends himself against the criticism.

"Holding his past at GC against Marcel Koller - as a player around 30 years ago and as a coach over 20 years ago - is simply absurd," says Canepa. Show more

Last Tuesday, FC Zurich dropped a bombshell. Coach Dennis Hediger has to go with immediate effect, Carlos Bernegger will be in charge of the team until the end of the season - and Marcel Koller, who celebrated his greatest successes as a player with city rivals GC and also became champion with the Hoppers as coach, will take over in the summer.

The reaction of the FCZ fans: On Wednesday morning, a banner with a clear message to the president couple Heliane and Ancillo Canepa was hung on the training ground. "Canepas: Another decision towards loss of identity."

For some supporters, the 65-year-old coach's GC past is incompatible with FC Zurich's identity. The signing of ex-hopper Steven Zuber not so long ago already caused displeasure in the FC Zurich fan scene.

"That is simply absurd"

Ancillo Canepa cannot understand the fans' anger. In an editorial on the club's website, the FCZ boss defends himself against the "critical comments regarding the previous activities of a new signing". He respects freedom of opinion, "but I am still annoyed by the constant negative reactions when someone is not welcome at FCZ simply because of their past club affiliation", says Canepa.

He continues: "When selecting coaches and players, we focus on two criteria: professional competence and personal integrity. Marcel Koller fulfills these two most important requirements to a high degree. Holding his past at GC against him - as a player around 30 years ago and as a coach over 20 years ago - is simply absurd."

He still fully supports the decision to bring the GC legend on board. "We should all be proud that a personality like Marcel Koller has decided to accompany and support FC Zurich in its future development."

The focus would be on FC Zurich and not individual sensitivities, Canepa makes clear. "No offense, but I had to get that off my chest for once."