Several players are leaving FCZ. The departure of crowd favorite Antonio Marchesano in particular is causing many FCZ fans to turn upside down. President Ancillo Canepa takes a stand with blue Sport.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you With Antonio Marchesano, a fan favorite has left FCZ for Yverdon.

Many fans are up in arms after the move and are harshly critical of the FCZ management.

In an interview with blue Sport, FCZ president Ancillo Canepa explains that it was only with a heavy heart that Marchesano was allowed to leave. "But if Yverdon can offer twice as much, then that's no longer within our wage structure. We had no chance." Show more

Ahead of the classic against Basel, blue Sport talks to FCZ president Ancillo Canepa about the departures of recent days. The departure of crowd favorite Antonio Marchesano in particular has caused frustration among many fans. Gianni Wyler wants to know how he responds to the critics who say that FCZ is crazy. Canepa: "I can certainly deny 100 percent that we are spinning. We already know what we're doing."

Above all, it was not them who proactively initiated the departures, the FCZ boss clarifies. "The players concerned have been whining for months that they want to take the next step, they want to go abroad and so on." So it makes little sense to keep the players at FCZ if a corresponding offer comes in. "We only want to have players here who give 200 percent for FCZ."

"A special case, I have to say, was certainly Antonio Marchesano. We had already prepared internal celebrations for his 300th game. We prepared a big, beautiful picture, which is in my office," said Canepa. But Marchesano came in a few days ago and said that he had a very lucrative offer from Yverdon and that he would like to leave. "Logically, we were also surprised."

But Marchesano had been very loyal for eight years, winning the championship and the cup, "and that's why we gave him the green light. With a heavy heart, of course. But he's no longer 20 and has to think about his future." Would a contract extension have been an option to change Marchesano's mind? "We had an option in the contract. But if Yverdon can offer twice as much, then that's no longer within our wage structure. We had no chance."

In the interview with blue Sport (video above), Ancillo Canepa also talks about the other transfers and players expressing a desire to leave.