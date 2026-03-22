Ancillo Canepa firmly rejects reports of an alleged crisis meeting at FC Zurich. The FCZ boss emphasizes that it was a normal meeting - and that there was never an ultimatum for coach Hediger.

Syl Battistuzzi

No time? blue News summarizes for you FCZ president Ancillo Canepa rejects reports of a "crisis meeting" and emphasizes that it was a regular meeting of the sports commission.

There was never an ultimatum for coach Hediger, Canepa rules out such measures in principle.

The search for a successor for the club management is ongoing, but is to be carried out gradually and there are no plans for Canepa to step down in the short term. Show more

After four defeats in a row, FC Zurich suddenly found itself close to the relegation places again before the clash with leaders Thun. "Secret crisis meeting in the Canepa office for Hediger", was the headline in the Blick newspaper on Wednesday.

"That came across completely wrong", denied FCZ boss Ancillo Canepa in an interview with blue Sport before the Thun game. "That was not a crisis meeting. We have our meeting in the sports commission every week. The only question is whether we hold it on Tuesday or Wednesday - depending on when the first team has played. It was a normal meeting," he states. The current situation and the many goals conceded in the final phase were certainly a topic of discussion, and it was also communicated directly, but it was "certainly not a crisis meeting", Canepa makes clear.

There was also no ultimatum for Hediger. "So we're certainly not that primitive now. I've never done that before. I will certainly never do that either, that we set an ultimatum and say so and so many points," emphasized the FCZ president.

Meanwhile, the NZZ reported that no agreement had yet been reached with former head of sport Miloš Malenovic. "When you release an employee, there is an agreement. Without a spectacular result," said Canepa. Will the matter have to be settled in court? "No, certainly not," says the 72-year-old.

Certain to stay on board in 2026

President Ancillo Canepa and his wife Heliane Canepa want to press ahead with the search for a successor solution with the Board of Directors Claudio Cisullo. According to a report in the business newspaper "Finanz- und Wirtschaft", this should take place in 2026.

The whole process is to take place "step by step", explained Canepa, adding that Cisullo is accompanying the process as an "experienced and successful businessman". "I just want to have clarity now on how and when this will continue. But I emphasize and confirm once again - perhaps not everyone is happy about this - it is not the idea that we will withdraw in the next few months." So not yet in 2026? "No, really not."

Are there already people who are specifically interested? "There are certainly interested parties, that's logical. We are in talks with them. I used to do mergers and acquisitions (mergers or takeovers of companies). These are sometimes processes that take a few months."

Canepa continues: "If I wanted to sell FC Zurich independently of the buyer, then we would have sold a long time ago. But we want a sustainable solution that people can get behind. And that should also be a Swiss solution, if possible."