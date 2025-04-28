Missed out on top 6 FCZ boss Canepa: "It's not a disaster, we haven't been relegated"

FCZ President Ancillo Canepa and Head of Sport Milos Malenovic are optimistic despite missing out on the top 6 places and emphasize the long-term development strategy with a focus on talent and sustainable development.

Syl Battistuzzi

According to FCZ President Ancillo Canepa, missing out on the Championship Group primarily has financial implications. "We're not playing in the European Cup this year, of course we're feeling the effects and have to cut costs, which means making certain adjustments to the budget," he explained in the in-house podcast "Home of FCZ".

Although it is true that there were too many sideshows, he believes that things were communicated and managed well internally. Certain adjustments were made. "That shouldn't be an excuse for the players. I haven't noticed any unrest," Canepa states. "Perhaps the people who are no longer with us - in contrast to the current employees - have a more critical attitude," explains the president. It shouldn't be too quiet anyway, he says, and he also brought Milos in because he brings a lot of dynamism.

In his opinion, there is a relationship of trust between head of sport Milos Malenovic and coach Ricardo Moniz, as the two have known each other for many years. "It's important for us to have an active head of sport who keeps an eye on things and exerts his influence. Milos does that brilliantly," says the 71-year-old.

Malenovic: Supports Moniz in decisions

Malenovic himself on his relationship with the Dutchman: "I appreciate his meticulous way of working and that he can develop talent." The collaboration is very intensive, similar to Bo Henriksen. "It's not true that I talk to him about line-ups or anything like that. But the fact is that he trusts me. I bring in certain things that he likes so that he feels more confident about certain decisions. If the head coach wants ideas from me, I give him my opinion. It's gone really well so far," says the 40-year-old.

FCZ coach Ricardo Moniz has missed out on the championship round. sda

First and foremost, he is very disappointed that they didn't make it into the top six. "The potential was there for us to achieve more," believes Malenovic. "But we mustn't forget that we deliberately made a cut in the winter for future planning. That's why I was brought in, to bring in a certain sustainability and not create chaos, but to further develop the club and integrate young players. We seized the moment and gave many talents the chance to show themselves." Malenovic emphasizes that practically all of the youngsters took advantage of the opportunity.

It was never about having only young talents on the pitch, but always having a good mix, explains Malenovic.

"There are players who are playing for their future"

He wants to see performances in the upcoming final games - FCZ can no longer be relegated - because in the end it's about the honor and the face of FC Zurich. "There are players who are playing for their future. There will be departures, we will make targeted reinforcements," says Malenovic. His goal for the next season: to attack again and continue to play attractive football. The former player advisor believes that the elimination of the double burden will also be an advantage.

Canepa explains the problems faced by club owners in Switzerland: "In Switzerland, we have little TV money. You can earn money with the European Cup or transfer income, but that can't be planned. We don't have a billionaire or large corporation that can cover the deficit." In the end, it's all about quality on the pitch.

"Other clubs can buy it in, we have to develop the quality ourselves. Since Milos arrived, we have intensified this internally. We can see that we are using a lot of young players," says the FCZ boss.

President Ancillo Canepa stands behind sporting director Milos Malenovic. sda

The concept with loan players will continue to be attractive for the club (the club currently has six of them in the squad), as the risk can be minimized, says Malenovic and adds: "You can test the players for a season and don't pay any transfer fees."

It wasn't all bad this season either, after all, they only missed out on the top six due to the goal difference, says Malenovic. With a win against YB, for example, the world would have looked much rosier. However, it's not a bad thing now to have to think even more about what can be optimized, according to Malenovic. "We are developing, we were very courageous. Together with FC Lucerne, we are the only club to have launched so many youngsters, and I am very proud of that," he says.

"FCZ is an attractive takeover target"

Canepa adds: "It's not a disaster, we haven't been relegated. It's also a development - we don't see it as negative as it's being portrayed everywhere. We are confident that we can achieve a lot with the same energy and strategy."

Malenovic explains that the FCZ youth team has undergone a cultural change and a uniform style of play has been implemented in all U-teams. "We rely on a mix of dominant possession and pressing," is the club's philosophy. He expects some "exciting discoveries" internally over the next few years.

As a club, it is important to remain ambitious. "Anyone who doesn't think big is in the wrong place at FCZ," says Malenovic. At the same time, you have to stay grounded, as the general conditions at the club are not easy.

There are repeated rumors that the Canepas (Ancillo and his wife Heliane) want to put the club in new hands. "We regularly receive offers, especially from abroad. We have communicated that this is currently not an issue. FCZ is an attractive takeover target," emphasizes the FCZ boss. If this were ever to be discussed, a local or national solution would certainly be preferred.

Canepa and the gardener comparison

Canepa gets emotional on the subject of the new stadium: "It's a scandal, a disgrace that individuals can abuse our democratic system. Unless a miracle happens, it will take another five years before the new football stadium is built. I fear that the process surrounding the stadium will continue for a few more years."

Canepa still has his dream: "I want to go back to Europe." His conclusion: "It's like a gardener who has to prune the branches so that the tree can grow again - that's exactly the phase we're in."