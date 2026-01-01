Steven Zuber is leaving FC Zurich with immediate effect. The 34-year-old midfielder has asked for his contract, which runs until mid-2027, to be terminated.

Zuber wants to "look elsewhere", the Super League club wrote in a statement.

The former Swiss international returned to Switzerland from AEK Athens a year ago in December. After making his debut with GC, Zuber played in Russia, Germany and Greece from 2013 to 2024.