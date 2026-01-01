Chelsea and coach Enzo Maresca are parting ways with immediate effect. The current fifth-placed team in the Premier League made the announcement on Thursday.

"With important goals still to be achieved in four competitions, including qualification for the Champions League, Enzo and the club believe that a change will give the team the best chance of getting the season back on track," the club explained the decision on its website. This was Chelsea's reaction to the recent lack of results. The Londoners have picked up just one win from their last seven league games.

Maresca joined Chelsea in the summer of 2024 and won the Conference League and the Club World Cup with the club last year.