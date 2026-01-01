From January 1, the football transfer market will be buzzing again. blue Sport reports the most important changes and also serves up hot rumors.
FCZ brings in next player agent
FCZ will work with player agent Dino Lamberti in the winter transfer window, who will join the club on a mandate basis. "The aim of the collaboration is to support FCZ and to press ahead with the relevant transfer issues," FCZ wrote in a press release. "Dino Lamberti works closely with the Executive Committee and implements FC Zurich's strategic and operational transfer decisions." Lamberti is the founder and CEO of the match consultancy Fairplay Agency.
Maresca no longer coach of Chelsea
Chelsea and coach Enzo Maresca are parting ways with immediate effect. The current fifth-placed team in the Premier League made the announcement on Thursday.
"With important goals still to be achieved in four competitions, including qualification for the Champions League, Enzo and the club believe that a change will give the team the best chance of getting the season back on track," the club explained the decision on its website. This was Chelsea's reaction to the recent lack of results. The Londoners have picked up just one win from their last seven league games.
Maresca joined Chelsea in the summer of 2024 and won the Conference League and the Club World Cup with the club last year.
AS Roma are dreaming of a Salah return
Will Mohamed Salah return to his former club AS Roma in January? The Egyptian's future at Liverpool FC still seems open after Salah publicly criticized his coach Arne Slot and was temporarily suspended.
As the Italian newspaper "La Repubblica " reports, former club AS Roma are therefore dreaming of a six-month loan - and a "sensational return" for Salah. However, there are two important reasons against the transfer: firstly, the Reds do not want to sell their goalscorer in the winter, according to the English media. Secondly, Salah has a mega salary at Liverpool and earns around 460,000 euros per week.
Neymar extends his contract with Santos
Santos announce the contract extension with their superstar Neymar. After two short-term contracts of just six months each, the 33-year-old has now committed himself to his boyhood club until the end of 2026. This was confirmed by a source from the AFP news agency.
Gross returns to Brighton
Pascal Gross is on the verge of a move from Borussia Dortmund to his former club Brighton & Hove Albion. As first reported by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the BVB professional has already reached an agreement with the Premier League club. According to further reports, the transfer fee could be up to three million. The 34-year-old still has a contract with BVB until June 30, 2026.
Gross had recently been relegated to the second tier at Dortmund, making only seven appearances in the starting eleven this Bundesliga season and none at all in the Champions League. Dortmund signed Gross from Brighton & Hove for seven million euros at the start of the 2024/25 season.
Austrian international for FCB?
Will an Austrian international solve FC Basel's striker problem? According to transfer reporter Sacha Tavolieri, the Bebbi are interested in Michael Gregoritsch. The 31-year-old, who has played 270 Bundesliga games for Hoffenheim, Augsburg and Freiburg among others, is currently under contract with Danish club Brøndby. FCB have apparently already made contact with Gregoritsch.
FCB sporting director Daniel Stucki recently announced that the club would be looking to strengthen its attack in the winter. Most recently, "VoetbalNieuws" also reported that Basel were interested in signing 21-year-old Ivorian Cédric Don from Hapoel Jerusalem.
Van Breemen about to go on loan?
Finn van Breemen is fit again following his cruciate ligament rupture, but does not play a role in Ludovic Magnin's plans and could be on the verge of a transfer. According to "Blick", FCB intends to loan out van Breemen. There is said to be interest from a competitor from the Super League. The Dutchman's contract in Basel runs until 2027.
Frankfurt sign second-league goalscorer Ebnoutalib
Eintracht Frankfurt have signed Younes Ebnoutalib, the shooting star of the 2nd Bundesliga, from Elversberg. The 22-year-old has signed a contract until 2031, as Eintracht announced. Neither club disclosed the transfer fee. Speculation recently centered on a sum of around eight million euros plus bonus payments. The striker is thus the record departure in SVE's club history.
Ter Stegen about to leave for Barça?
The future of Marc-André ter Stegen is causing tension. According to the Spanish news portal "Sport", the 33-year-old is about to go on loan from FC Barcelona to relegation-threatened league rivals FC Girona. Girona coach Michel said that he would love to have the German keeper in his team.
Meanwhile, the usually well-informed newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" reported that ter Stegen is determined to stay in Barcelona and continue to fight for a place in the German squad for the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico.
Ter Stegen was replaced as the Catalans' number one in the summer after many years and new signing Joan García was appointed as the new starting keeper by coach Hansi Flick. The German international goalkeeper, who underwent back surgery in July, has only played one competitive match for Barça this season - against CD Guadalajara (2-0) in the national cup just under two weeks ago.
Sesa becomes coach at Schaffhausen
After David Sesa and FC Rapperswil-Jona parted company in November, the ex-international has now taken over as coach at Promotion League club Schaffhausen(read more here).
Defender Beka from Lucerne to GC
Ismajl Beka is changing clubs within the Super League. The 26-year-old central defender is leaving FC Luzern to play for Grasshoppers.
According to the Zurich club's media release, Beka has signed a contract valid until the end of next season. The Swiss player with Kosovan roots joined the Swiss club from FC Wil three years ago in the summer. He played 42 competitive matches for FC Luzern.
Ajax sign most valuable footballer without a club
With a market value of 12 million euros, Takehiro Tomiyasu, the world's most valuable free agent, is officially off the market. The central defender will be Ajax Amsterdam's first winter signing. The 27-year-old Japanese, who has been without a club since his contract with FC Arsenal was terminated by mutual agreement in July, has been given a contract until the end of the season.