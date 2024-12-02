  1. Residential Customers
League initiates proceedings FCZ coach Moniz faces ban after harsh criticism of referee

Luca Betschart

2.12.2024

At the press conference after the derby, FCZ coach Ricardo Moniz harshly criticized referee Luca Piccolo. The league reacts promptly and initiates proceedings on Monday.

02.12.2024, 17:06

02.12.2024, 17:08

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • FC Zurich couldn't get past a 1-1 draw in the city derby against GC on Saturday, but also had to play the entire second half outnumbered.
  • For FCZ coach Ricardo Moniz, the sending off of Umeh Emmanuel was a blatant error of judgment. "The game was decided by a catastrophic referee," raged the 60-year-old at the post-match press conference.
  • As a result, Moniz is now facing repercussions. The league is initiating proceedings against him.
"The game was decided by a catastrophic referee. He is a disaster for Swiss football!", FCZ coach Ricardo Moniz raged at the press conference after the Zurich derby on Saturday. The reason for the anger at the referee Luca Piccolo is a controversial yellow-red card against Umeh Emmanuel.

Emmanuel reached into the face of his opponent Seko shortly before the break and received his second caution. "If you pick up a yellow card for Umeh's second foul, you have no feeling," said Moniz. Expert Pascal Zuberbühler also questioned Piccolo's decision in blue Sport's Super League studio: "The hand goes there a bit and then you fall over, sorry...!"

Was that a red card?. Zubi on FCZ sending off:

Was that a red card?Zubi on FCZ sending off: "The hand goes there a bit and then you fall over, sorry...!"

However, the harsh criticism is not without consequences for the FCZ coach. On Monday, the league's disciplinary commission announced that it was opening proceedings against Moniz.

Ricardo Moniz will now be given a deadline to make a statement, according to the press release.

The highlights of the match

