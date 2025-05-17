  1. Residential Customers
Frustration after early substitution FCZ coach Moniz on Conceição: "There will certainly be consequences"

Luca Betschart

17.5.2025

After his early substitution against Winti, the frustrated Rodrigo Conceição turns to sports director Milos Malenovic on the substitutes' bench and then disappears into the catacombs. FCZ coach Ricardo Moniz announces consequences.

17.05.2025, 07:30

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Rodrigo Conceição has to bite the bullet in the game against Winterthur after a weak FCZ start and is substituted after just 32 minutes.
  • On his way to the catacombs, the 25-year-old addressed a few words to sporting director Milos Malenovic.
  • Coach Ricardo Moniz spoke about the Portuguese's behavior at a press conference. "That's not acceptable, you can't talk against employees. That's what he did and that's wrong," said Moniz.
Show more

In the match against Winterthur, FCZ coach Ricardo Moniz pulls the emergency brake after just over half an hour and reacts to his team's weak start. Moniz substituted Rodrigo Conceição after just 32 minutes, which left its mark on the frustrated Portuguese.

Conceição trudged straight to the dressing room, clapping off neither Steven Zuber nor coach Moniz. However, halfway there, the Portuguese turns around and, with his hand in front of his face, says a few words to the slightly baffled sporting director Milos Malenovic. Then he disappears into the catacombs for good.

Frustration after substitution. Conceição has to come off after 32 minutes - and gives FCZ sporting director Malenovic his opinion

Frustration after substitutionConceição has to come off after 32 minutes - and gives FCZ sporting director Malenovic his opinion

Emotions as the enemy

At the press conference before the game against St.Gallen (Saturday, 6 p.m. live on blue Sport), Moniz says when asked about Conceição's reaction: "I saw it on TV because it was behind my back. Rodrigo is a very emotional player. I think he hasn't come to terms with the disappointment of not starting the game against GC."

They talked about it the day after on the player's initiative. "Emotions are his enemy. He has to stay calm," says Moniz, adding: "That's not acceptable, you can't talk against employees. That's what he did and that's wrong. There will certainly be consequences."

At the same time, Conceição has already been punished enough. "Of course I change after 30 minutes, but in my heart I don't want my players to look bad," said Moniz. "If he learns from this, with his ease, he has the potential to play until he's 40. I've advised him that he needs to switch off his emotions."

Late fireworks. FCZ turns the game around against Winti with four goals in the final quarter of an hour

Late fireworksFCZ turns the game around against Winti with four goals in the final quarter of an hour

