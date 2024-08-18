During the cup match between Zug 94 and FC Zurich, a scene away from the action caused a scandal. A father of one of FCZ's talented players was furious after his son was substituted - and is even said to have thrown an umbrella at FCZ coach Ricardo Moniz.

Ricardo Moniz does not tolerate carelessness. The FCZ coach takes a firm hand if a player is not doing his job on the pitch in his eyes. The Dutchman is also not afraid to replace a substituted player without further ado.

After Doron Leidner and Jonathan Okita have already had to make this unpleasant experience this season, Labinot Bajrami will be affected on Sunday in the Cup game against Zug 94. The 19-year-old, who scored 18 goals in 21 Promotion League games last season, was substituted after an hour and taken off again 18 minutes later. As FCZ announced after the game, the substitution had nothing to do with his performance, but with his behavior towards the head coach. The talented striker had reacted to Moniz's instructions "with very vulgar language".

After the substitution, Bajrami disappeared into the catacombs, angry and disappointed - without the obligatory handshake with his superior. A spectator, apparently Bajrami's father according to the club, then starts to argue with Zurich coach Ricardo Moniz. But the unfriendly words are not all. An umbrella suddenly flies in the direction of the Dutchman, narrowly missing Moniz. The visibly upset Moniz then has to be calmed down by the president Ancillo Canepa, who has rushed over. Referee Fedayi San briefly interrupts the match. After that, tempers finally calmed down. In the end, the favorites won the match 2:0.

Moniz in an interview with SRF after the game: "I've never experienced this before in my career, a low point - it could have ruined everything," said the 60-year-old angrily. Safety must be guaranteed as a coach. "You always assume the norm and values, and that hurts Swiss football." He found out afterwards who had thrown the umbrella. Moniz continued: "It looks bad for the talent." The action will have "consequences, both for the player and for me". Moniz even questions his future at FCZ. He must now discuss with his staff how he should resolve this. Moniz emphasizes: "Of course I don't accept that - a danger for a coach."

The unpleasant episode will certainly have repercussions for those involved. It remains to be seen whether Moniz will continue to apply his rigorous punitive measures to his players in the future. In their next league match, the Zurich team will host FC Luzern.