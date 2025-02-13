Benjamin Mendy, a world champion, is moving to the Super League. The player's past reverberates even in Switzerland. The FCZ transfer is met with criticism from the media and the Zurich Women's Center.

Once the most expensive defender in the world, the 30-year-old has also been in the headlines off the pitch in the past. In August 2021, the police arrested him in England. The charges: four cases of rape, one case of sexual assault. His employer at the time, Manchester City, suspended Mendy with immediate effect.

Further charges were added while he was on remand. The total number of charges: eight cases of rape, one case of attempted rape, one case of sexual assault.

In January 2022, Mendy was released on bail after around four months in custody. In July 2023, he was acquitted of all charges. Manchester City ruled out a return and allowed his contract to expire.

Mendy then signed a contract with Lorient in the summer of 2023. He was unsuccessful at the French second-division club and ended up at FCZ.

Mendy's past reverberates all the way to Switzerland. TheNZZwrites: "Benjamin Mendy was part of a football culture that despised women." He used his role as a footballer "to pick up women in nightclubs, take them home and have sex parties with colleagues".

The article also states that Mendy "apparently also had unprotected" sexual intercourse. According to his own statement, he was not worried about sexually transmitted diseases. He is said to have once asked a 17-year-old by text message whether she had taken the morning-after pill. "That may not be justiciable in every case. But it is still morally condemnable - especially as in Mendy's case, apart from a few words of insight in court, no real regret was ever evident."

Zurich Women's Center makes demands of FC Zurich

The Zurich Women's Center also criticized the transfer in a video on TikTok. According to its own information, the Frauenzentrale Zürich is the largest umbrella organization of women's organizations in the canton of Zurich.

The video says: "Yes, he was acquitted in court. But that doesn't mean that the accusations were unfounded." Many clubs would have rejected an obligation on moral grounds, it continues.

"Football clubs have a social responsibility. With this commitment, FCZ is making a contribution to 'rape culture'. It sends the message: as long as you play well, your behavior towards women doesn't matter."

According to the European Institute for Gender Equality, the term "rape culture" means a "complex of ideas that promotes male sexual aggression and supports violence against women."

Frauenzentrale Zürich concludes its video with three demands to FC Zurich: "1. we demand a clear statement on sexualized violence 2. we demand that responsibility be taken for the signal effect of this decision 3. we demand an explanation of how FCZ intends to deal with such cases in future."

Canepa reacts to the video by the Women's Center - FCZ seeks dialogue

FCZ President Ancillo Canepa comments on the video in the "Blick" newspaper. They have taken note of the statement from the Women's Center. "The accusation that we are not taking social responsibility is not correct." FCZ has therefore arranged a meeting with the Women's Center.

FCZ is aware of Mendy's past. "We know the history," said Canepa. "In this case, however, Mendy was acquitted. There was and is no reason for us to doubt the correctness of the legal proceedings." Canepa also says that footballers are often sued without any wrongdoing in order to extort hush money from them.

FCZ takes a stand

FCZ has now officially commented on Mendy's transfer following an exchange with the Frauenzentrale Zürich.

"FC Zurich carefully examined the facts of the case before signing the player and decided to sign him on the basis of the court's acquittal in England at the time. There was no reason for FC Zurich to doubt the correctness of the legal proceedings. The world-famous player was not convicted and there were no other reasons why FCZ should have refrained from signing him," it said in a statement.

Will Mendy get back on track at FCZ after being released by ManCity and only sitting in the stands at Lorient? A first answer to this question may be available next Saturday. The Zurich team will visit FC Sion in Valais.