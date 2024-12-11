Steven Zuber may soon be playing for FC Zurich. KEYSTONE

FC Zurich confirmed on Wednesday evening that Steven Zuber will be joining FCZ for the second half of the season. AEK Athens had terminated the contract with the 33-year-old shortly before.

It's official: Steven Zuber is moving to FC Zurich. The club confirmed this on Wednesday evening, shortly after the 33-year-old's contract with AEK Athens was terminated. The midfielder has signed with FCZ until 2026.

Zuber played for AEK Athens for two years after several spells in Germany. He won the double with the Greek club in 2023. This season, the 33-year-old attacking player only made five appearances and was no longer in the squad.

Zuber terminated his contract, which was valid until the summer of 2025, early and has now joined FCZ, where his former advisor Milos Malenovic acts as head of sport. A piquant fact: Zuber comes from the Grasshoppers' youth ranks and played 146 times for the city rivals before moving to ZSKA Moscow in 2013.

The transfer terms were not disclosed. Steven Zuber had the following to say about his move to FCZ: "I had excellent talks with the president and wife Canepa and with head of sport Milos Malenovic. Despite many other offers from abroad, I'm delighted to be returning to Switzerland because I'm very impressed by the project at FC Zurich. I see great potential at FCZ and am sure that we will be successful together."

