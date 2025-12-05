  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Super League FCZ defender Gomez suspended for four games

SDA

5.12.2025 - 13:44

Mariano Gomez must sit out the next four games
Mariano Gomez must sit out the next four games
Keystone

The disciplinary judge of the Swiss Football League has suspended Mariano Gomez for four matches. The FC Zurich defender is punished for an assault following the derby against GC.

Keystone-SDA

05.12.2025, 13:44

The disciplinary judge classified Gomez's action against the face of GC player Luke Plange immediately after the final whistle of last Saturday's match, which FCZ won 1-0, as an assault. Such a retrospective sanction is possible as the scene was not witnessed by the referees in the stadium or the video assistant referee.

An appeal against this decision may be lodged within two days with the President of the Disciplinary Committee, acting as a single judge. However, such an appeal would not have a suspensive effect, as the judge states in his decision that the first match ban is to be enforced automatically. Gomez will therefore miss Saturday's away game against St. Gallen.

More from the section

Turkey. Further arrests in Turkish betting scandal

TurkeyFurther arrests in Turkish betting scandal

Assault after derby. GC player punched: Mariano Gómez banned for 4 games

Assault after derbyGC player punched: Mariano Gómez banned for 4 games

Betting scandal spreads. Fenerbahce and Galatasaray players also arrested

Betting scandal spreadsFenerbahce and Galatasaray players also arrested