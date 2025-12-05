Mariano Gomez must sit out the next four games Keystone

The disciplinary judge of the Swiss Football League has suspended Mariano Gomez for four matches. The FC Zurich defender is punished for an assault following the derby against GC.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The disciplinary judge classified Gomez's action against the face of GC player Luke Plange immediately after the final whistle of last Saturday's match, which FCZ won 1-0, as an assault. Such a retrospective sanction is possible as the scene was not witnessed by the referees in the stadium or the video assistant referee.

An appeal against this decision may be lodged within two days with the President of the Disciplinary Committee, acting as a single judge. However, such an appeal would not have a suspensive effect, as the judge states in his decision that the first match ban is to be enforced automatically. Gomez will therefore miss Saturday's away game against St. Gallen.