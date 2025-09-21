While Lucerne and Winterthur advance to the last 16 of the Cup with aplomb, FCZ fall short and are surprisingly defeated by Stade Nyonnais. The match between Bellinzona and GC is still in progress. Stay on the ball here.

The cup round of 16 on Sunday

Zurich lose their nerve in the penalty shoot-out

Steven Zuber returned to FC Zurich with the hope of helping FCZ to celebrate success again. On Sunday, however, the former international turned into a tragic figure for the Zurich team. It was the 85th minute in Nyon when the favored Super League club had the golden opportunity to deal what was probably the final blow to their stubborn opponents. After a handball, the referees decide to award a penalty. Zuber grabs the ball and sees it miraculously deflected around the post by Nyon goalkeeper Melvin Mastil.

It was not to be Zuber's last faux pas, as shortly afterwards he hit the crossbar with a finish. And when Nyon heroically saved themselves in the penalty shoot-out, Zuber took responsibility and was the first Zurich player to step up - but was again denied by Mastil. The Frenchman became a cup hero for the Vaud team in the pouring rain. He was only beaten once by FCZ in a game of nerves from the spot - with two attempts not even requiring his intervention as they sailed over the crossbar.

Lucerne and Winterthur without trouble

FC Luzern and FC Winterthur progressed to the next round of the Cup without any problems. The Lucerne side took the tension out of the game against interregional second-division side Bosna Neuchâtel early on. After 20 minutes, Mario Frick's team were already 4:0 ahead thanks to two goals from Adrian Grbic, among others, and FCL went on to win 6:0 at Lake Neuchâtel.

Winterthur, meanwhile, enjoyed a rare recent success. Uli Forte's team, who are still winless in the Super League, had no trouble with relegated Challenge League side Schaffhausen after a goalless first half and won 4-0.

Bellinzona sniff an equalizer against GC Bellinzona had a great chance to equalize after 62 minutes. Sadiku gets to the ball from very close range after a corner kick, but hits it over the box. Luck for GC!

Tsawa also misses - FCZ are out! Tsawa only hits the crossbar. Shortly afterwards, Bega scores an ice-cold winner for the home team. Nyon advance, FCZ surprisingly fail to reach the last 16 of the Cup.

FCZ's Comenencia scores at the second attempt - but Nyon stay ahead The third FCZ scorer also fails! But because Nyon goalie Mastil moves too early, he is allowed a second attempt and confidently scores at the second attempt to equalize the score at 2:2. Nyon retain the advantage, however, as Simo beats Brecher to take a 3:2 lead.

Brecher keeps FCZ's hopes alive The second FCZ scorer also misses! Reverson's penalty flies wide of the goal. Nyon cannot profit from this, however, as Correia fails to beat Brecher shortly afterwards.

Can Nyon spring a surprise against FCZ in the penalty shoot-out? FCZ kick off and Steven Zuber fails to score against Nyon goalie Mastil, as he did in the 85th minute. Manuel Polster converted his attempt shortly afterwards to give Nyon a 1-0 lead.

The penalty shoot-out has to decide in Nyon! No goals in extra time - the Cup clash between Nyon and FC Zurich will be decided on penalties.

Final in Schaffhausen: Winterthur wins with aplomb Winterthur confidently advance to the cup round of 16! After a goalless first half, the favorites were able to step up their game after the break and beat FCS 4:0.

Compulsory victory is a fact: Lucerne beat Bosna Neuchâtel 6:0 The FCL did not show any weakness against the club from the 2nd interregional league and celebrated a 6:0 victory that was never in danger.

Schaffhausen's Harperink scores into his own goal Next goal for Winterthur. Schaffhausen are unable to clear the ball before Timo Harperink sinks the ball into his own box to make it 0:4.

Winterthur make it 3:0 - the decision in Schaffhausen? Wonderful goal from Silvan Sidler! After a long ball, the Winterthur striker puts the ball over Schaffhausen goalkeeper De Nitti with a lot of feeling and lets the visitors celebrate for the third time.

FCZ almost go ahead again It is already the 105th minute when Zuber is allowed to take a free kick from the edge of the penalty area - and fails to hit the crossbar. Lucky for Nyon. There are still 15 minutes to go until the penalty shoot-out.

Winterthur up the ante at Schaffhausen Roman Buess strikes in the 62nd minute to give FCW a 2:0 lead at Schaffhausen. Buess takes a shot from the edge of the penalty area. Although the ball is deflected, it still ends up in the goal.

Next Lucerne double strike against Bosna Neuchâtel FCL leave nothing to chance and make the final decision after just over an hour. Dantas made it 5:0 in the 62nd minute and Kabwit made it 6:0 five minutes later.

Extra time in Nyon is a fact FCZ also failed to score in the four minutes of added time - the game against Nyonnais went into extra time.

Winterthur takes the lead in Schaffhausen The Super League side struck shortly after the break. Maluvunu had plenty of space on the left and found Chiappetta, who shot from around 12 meters and scored.

Zuber misses a penalty - FCZ face the threat of extra time FCZ responded to the equalizer and put a lot of pressure on Nyonnais in the final minutes - and were awarded a handball penalty in the 85th minute. Sarr blocks a shot from Tsawa with his arm. Zuber runs on and actually fails to beat Nyon goalie Melvin Mastil, who reacts strongly. The score is still 1:1.

Goal for GC! Tim Meier shoots the Hoppers into the lead A good start for GC in Bellinzona: Tim Meyer makes a strong run from a corner kick in the 7th minute and pushes the ball over the line for an early lead.

Kick-off in Bellinzona How do the Ticino side fare at home against Grasshoppers?

FCZ concede an equalizer against Nyonnais! Stade Nyonnais score a deserved and much-acclaimed equalizer against FCZ in the 67th minute! After many missed chances, Jarell Simo finally scores for the underdogs - everything is open again.

Cheeky attempt from Winterthur's Schneider Shortly before the break, Randy Schneider sees that Schaffhausen keeper De Nitti is far outside his box and tries a shot from around 50 meters. De Nitti just manages to deflect the ball over the goal. At the break, the score is 0-0 between Schaffhausen and Winterthur.

Still no goals between Schaffhausen and Winterthur After half an hour, the score is still 0-0 between Schaffhausen and Winterthur. A bitter pill for FCW: Captain Remo Arnold has to be substituted due to injury. Silvan Sidler replaces him.

Villiger and Ferreira increase - Lucerne shoot down Bosna Neuchâtel After 20 minutes, the game between Bosna Neuchâtel and Lucerne seemed to be decided. First Villiger made it 0:3 in the 16th minute after preparatory work by Di Giusto, and four minutes later Ferreira scored with a direct shot from the edge of the box.

Lucerne's lightning start against Bosna Neuchâtel FCL got off to a flying start against Bosna Neuchâtel and led 2-0 after just three minutes thanks to a brace from Grgic.

Next games have started Meanwhile, the matches between Schaffhausen and Winterthur and Bosna Neuchâtel and Lucerne have also kicked off. Lausanne-Sport won 4:1 against Concordia Basel.

Zurich takes the lead at Nyonnais Zurich take the lead in western Switzerland. Matthias Phaëton scores after a rebound to make it 1:0.

Nyonnais against FCZ Lausanne are on course for victory at Concordia in Basel. Will FC Zurich also prevail? FCZ face Challenge League side Nyonnais. Show more

