"Christmas, birthday and wedding all together" FCZ fans erupt in jubilation after Malenovic's decision

Tobias Benz

19.12.2025

Milos Malenovic is no longer head of sport at FC Zurich.
KEYSTONE

Milos Malenovic is no longer Head of Sport at FC Zurich. The club announced this on Friday, causing a storm of joy among large sections of its fan community.

19.12.2025, 18:14

19.12.2025, 18:27

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • FCZ announced on Friday that Milos Malenovic will no longer be acting as FCZ's Head of Sport.
  • The decision was met with great joy by many of the club's supporters. Hundreds of them take to Instagram.
  • Only the prospect that Malenovic could remain with the club in a different role seems to be dampening the joy of some FCZ fans - as well as that of a local councillor from the city of Zurich.
"After careful and comprehensive assessment, the Board of Directors has come to the conclusion that, under these circumstances, it is not expedient for Milos Malenovic to continue his operational activities in the role of Head of Sport", FC Zurich announced on Friday morning, triggering cheers from large sections of its supporters.

The news was commented on hundreds of times on Instagram with almost exclusively positive reactions from fans. "Christmas, birthday, wedding, all together. The best present ever," wrote one user, receiving hundreds of likes.

Prayers are answered, numerous cheers, party and applause emoji are posted and another fan writes: "The war is over." Many describe the decision as a "Christmas present" from FCZ to its fans.

Zurich municipal council speaks out

However, the Malenovic chapter at FCZ is not yet over despite his release as head of sport. As the club itself announced, it intends to continue working with Malenovic in a "non-executive role in a mandate relationship" in future.

In this role, Malenovic would report directly to President Canepa and would only support FC Zurich in the areas of transfers and talent development.

These prospects in turn dampen the mood of many FCZ fans. "It's absurd that he should continue to be responsible for transfers," writes Zurich councillor Flurin Capaul, for example. Others demand: "Out completely", or: "An additional gift would be if he were to leave now."

Whether Malenovic will stay at the club still seems to be an open question. Dennis Hediger, on the other hand, is certain to stay. The interim coach will become the new head coach of FCZ on January 1, as the Zurich club also announced on Friday.

FC ZurichDennis Hediger moves from interim coach to head coach

