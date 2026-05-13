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At the age of 32 FCZ goalie Yanick Brecher ends his career

Björn Lindroos

13.5.2026

Yanick Brecher will end his career shortly.
Yanick Brecher will end his career shortly.
IMAGO/Nordphoto

FC Zurich is losing its long-serving goalkeeper and captain Yanick Brecher. After 15 years in professional football, the 32-year-old will end his career at the end of the current season.

13.05.2026, 15:51

13.05.2026, 22:05

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • After more than 15 years at FCZ, Yanick Brecher is ending his career after this season.
  • The long-time regular goalkeeper was demoted during the current season and had to make way for the talented Huber.
  • Brecher will be given his farewell on Saturday at the home game against Servette.
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Brecher will make his last appearance for FCZ in the home game against Servette on Saturday, the city club announced on Wednesday. With the exception of an eight-month loan to FC Wil in the Challenge League in the 2014/15 season, Brecher played exclusively for FCZ during his career.

He won the Cup three times with the Zurich club (2014, 2016, 2018) and became Swiss champion in 2022. The goalkeeper has also worn the captain's armband since 2019. Most recently, however, Brecher often had to give way to the young Silas Huber in the second half of the season.

Bernegger opts for Huber after all. After just one game: FCZ goalkeeper Brecher has to return to the bench

Bernegger opts for Huber after allAfter just one game: FCZ goalkeeper Brecher has to return to the bench

Brecher commented on his upcoming departure as follows "I joined FCZ 20 years ago as a 13-year-old with big dreams and ambitions. Now I can look back on 20 wonderful years at the city club, including 15 years as a professional and seven years as captain. I was able to experience many highlights during this time, including the 2022 championship title, three cup wins and several European Cup appearances. I would like to thank the club management, my teammates and, above all, the fans for their consistently outstanding support in both good and difficult times."

Brecher will at least remain with FCZ as an ambassador.

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