FC Zurich is significantly increasing ticket prices for women's matches - season tickets now cost up to CHF 160. Fans react angrily, mainly because of the unattractive venue and lack of transparency.

No time? blue News summarizes for you FC Zurich has announced new, significantly higher ticket prices for the women's matches. This has led to criticism from fans.

Many are particularly annoyed by the 20 francs per game at the open Heerenschürli sports center.

Expert Laura Rivas Kaufmann calls for more transparency regarding the use of the additional revenue and better conditions for fans and players. Show more

FC Zurich announced new prices for season tickets and individual tickets for the women's team via Instagram on Tuesday morning. Season tickets now cost CHF 160 for adults and CHF 80 for children and young people.

Individual tickets cost CHF 20 for adults. Children under the age of six remain free. Holders of season tickets for the men's team pay nothing for the women's games.

The Instagram post was not well received by fans: Many complain that the games will continue to be played at the Heerenschürli sports center, which is neither covered nor particularly family-friendly. "20 francs a game and then play at Heerenschürli: That's right up my street," one fan commented mockingly.

Fans demand answers

There is also criticism from Laura Rivas Kaufmann, an expert on fan culture in women's football: "I was very surprised. With the 80 francs more per season ticket, the FCZ will perhaps earn 24,000 francs more. That's not a green light, instead the club is annoying its most loyal fans."

Rivas Kaufmann demands more transparency from the club: "In concrete terms - where does the additional money go? What else is being done? It's not enough to say that existing costs are being covered. It should be clear what new money is being added."

The club also needs to offer fans more: "For 160 francs per season or 20 francs per game, you don't even have a roof over your head - and you can watch the game from the fence for free." She emphasizes: "In the end, it's a shame for the players if the home games aren't as well attended as at other clubs because of the high prices."

«No roof over your head for 20 francs - and you can watch the game from the fence for free.» Laura Rivas Kaufmann Fan culture expert

Some home games planned at Letzigrund

On request, FCZ refers to the press release published on the price increase. It explains what will be done with the additional revenue: "With the continuous expansion of the support and coaching staff, the professionalization of match operations and the increasing number of players in the performance center, the structural costs are also rising massively. Both the top team and the young players will benefit from the additional investment."

However, there is no mention of the venue itself. The reason: FCZ cannot decide for itself who is allowed to play in the Letzigrund stadium and when. The city of Zurich has the say here.

It looks closely at costs and efficiency when renting out the pitch, as an example from 2022 showed: FCZ wanted to use the stadium for a women's Champions League match, but the city turned them down. To make matters worse, construction is underway at Utogrund.

However, the FCZ has said that at least two or three home games are planned at the Letzigrund this season.

FCZ itself has not yet responded to the fans' criticism on Instagram. Instead, it posted a photo gallery of smiling football players on Wednesday morning with the comment: "Motivated, focused - and always with a smile. 😁"

