Cheick Condé refused to take a seat on the bench against YB on Saturday. Picture: KEYSTONE

FC Zurich has issued a statement in the Cheick Condé case. The midfielder did not want to sit on the substitutes' bench on Saturday evening and was unceremoniously sent to the stands. FCZ coach Moniz announced the consequences.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you FCZ midfielder Cheick Condé refused to sit on the bench in the match against YB on Saturday and was therefore banished to the stands.

Coach Ricardo Moniz announced the consequences after the game.

As FCZ announced in a statement on Tuesday, Condé will still be allowed to take part in team training. Show more

"The club management of FC Zurich discussed his behavior before the championship match against BSC Young Boys. The 24-year-old midfielder has apologized several times for his behaviour towards the coach and also towards the team and has shown understanding," FCZ wrote in a statement on Tuesday.

It goes on to say: "It has been agreed that Cheick Conde will continue to take part in FCZ's regular training and match operations. FC Zurich will not provide any information on the internal measures or any further details."