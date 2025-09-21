Several Super League teams such as Lugano, YB and Servette have already failed in the Swiss Cup. Will the next ones get it today? Stay on the ball here.
The Cup round of 16 on Sunday
Live ticker
-
Liveticker
-
Liveticker closed
-
Lucerne's lightning start against Bosna Neuchatel
FCL get off to a flying start and after just 3 minutes and a brace from Grgic are already 2-0 up.
-
Next games have started
In the meantime, the matches between Schaffhausen and Winterthur and Bosna Neuchatel and Luzern have also kicked off. Lausanne-Sport won 4:1 against Concordia Basel.
-
Zurich takes the lead at Nyonnais
Zurich take the lead in western Switzerland. Matthias Phaëton scores after a rebound to make it 1:0.
-
Nyonnais against FCZ
Lausanne are on course for victory at Concordia in Basel. Will FC Zurich also prevail? FCZ face Challenge League side Nyonnais.