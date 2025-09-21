  1. Residential Customers
Swiss Cup in the ticker FCZ leads in Nyonnais - Luzern, Winti and GC also in action

Jan Arnet

21.9.2025

Several Super League teams such as Lugano, YB and Servette have already failed in the Swiss Cup. Will the next ones get it today? Stay on the ball here.

21.09.2025, 15:20

21.09.2025, 16:11

The Cup round of 16 on Sunday

Live ticker

  • Liveticker
    New posts
  • Liveticker closed

  • Lucerne's lightning start against Bosna Neuchatel

    FCL get off to a flying start and after just 3 minutes and a brace from Grgic are already 2-0 up.

  • Next games have started

    In the meantime, the matches between Schaffhausen and Winterthur and Bosna Neuchatel and Luzern have also kicked off. Lausanne-Sport won 4:1 against Concordia Basel.

  • Zurich takes the lead at Nyonnais

    Zurich take the lead in western Switzerland. Matthias Phaëton scores after a rebound to make it 1:0.

  • Nyonnais against FCZ

    Lausanne are on course for victory at Concordia in Basel. Will FC Zurich also prevail? FCZ face Challenge League side Nyonnais.

    • Show more

