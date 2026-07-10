Cheveyo Tsawa is leaving FC Zurich. The Swiss U-21 international is transferring to FC Bruges in Belgium, according to an announcement by FCZ.

Tsawa has signed a four-year contract with the 20-time Belgian champion. Neither club disclosed any details regarding the transfer terms for the 19-year-old midfielder. Belgian media are reporting a transfer fee of just over six million euros.

Four years ago, Tsawa moved from St. Gallen’s youth system to FC Zurich’s youth academy. In February 2024, he made his Super League debut with FC Zurich in Lucerne. In total, Tsawa played 61 competitive matches for FCZ’s first team, scoring five goals.