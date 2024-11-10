After his bench refusal, Cheick Condé has been pardoned by FC Zurich despite the announced consequences. FCZ plays down the case, blue Sport expert Zuberbühler speaks of "impudence".

One week after his benching, Cheick Condé is back in the FC Zurich squad and will play in the 1-1 draw in the top match against Servette.

FCZ sporting director Milos Malenovic tells blue Sport that Condé has realized his mistake. Meanwhile, coach Ricardo Moniz announces that Condé will leave the club in the winter.

blue Sport expert Pascal Zuberbühler shows little understanding for the handling of the case and Condé's behavior: "The players can't just do what they want."

Last week, FCZ professional Cheick Condé made headlines because he refused to sit on the substitutes' bench in the match against YB and instead sat in the stands. "He let the team down. There will be 100 percent consequences," announced Zurich coach Ricardo Moniz.

Three days later, the club issued a statement - and announced that Condé would still be allowed to take part in FCZ's regular training and match operations. As a result, the midfielder is also in the FCZ squad for Saturday's match in Geneva, taking his place on the bench and being substituted shortly before the end.

So peace, joy and pancakes again at FC Zurich. Sporting director Milos Malenovic told blue Sport ahead of the top-of-the-table clash against Servette, which ended 1:1: "We were able to sort it out pretty quickly. In the end, what counts is that we have peace, in the dressing room and in the club. Cheick apologized several times and admitted his mistake."

FCZ prepares Condé transfer

The club's quick reprieve suggests that Condé is on FCZ's sales list anyway and that a suspension would damage his market value. A transfer is "always easier if a player plays regularly and performs well", says Malenovic. "People in Europe know what Cheick can do. He has to keep stepping on the gas, and he's done that this week."

Condé already wanted to move in the summer, but FCZ refused to let him go, which is why the Guinean publicly reproached the club management and tried to force his transfer despite having a contract until 2027 - to no avail. "He was really bitter at that moment, he wanted the transfer too much," recalls Malenovic. "Condé is a very impulsive player and likes to show his emotions. But he knows that it doesn't do much good to force things through the media."

However, it is also positive when a player has character and personality. "We have to be honest, look each other in the eye and say: 'Okay, there is a way, we can understand your frustration'," the FCZ sporting director continued. "He knows how he should behave today. I hope he sticks to it."

Cheick Condé wants to leave FC Zurich. Keystone

Moniz raises his warning finger

Sounds like there was an agreement with the 24-year-old. Coach Ricardo Moniz also hints at this on blue Sport: "Of course we're preparing a way for him, because he's not happy with us."

The coach also confirmed to SRF that the midfielder will leave the club in the winter. And makes it clear: "At the moment, he doesn't have enough quality to move to a top club. It's his choice whether he goes to a token club."

However, Condé is expected to train as normal and take part in matches until the transfer takes place. "His apology came from the heart, so you have to give a young player a second chance. The issue is over," says Moniz - but also raises a warning finger: "He can't do something like that with Van Nistelrooy, Magath or Roger Schmidt - where he thinks he belongs. He understood that too."

Moniz even speaks of a "win-win situation". Pascal Zuberbühler is irritated by FCZ's handling of the issue. In particular, the blue Sport expert has no understanding at all for Condé's behavior. "It's cheeky when a player demands things", says Zubi.

And continues: "He has a contract. It's okay if he wants to leave. But as a club, you only let him go if the offer is right. Players can't just do what they want. That's not possible. This concert of wishes ... I can't listen to it anymore."