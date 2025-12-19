Milos Malenovic was the strong man at FCZ for two years. Keystone

Numerous FCZ insiders are reporting that FCZ has parted company with sporting director Milos Malenovic. The Südkurve should be delighted, they have been calling for his dismissal for weeks with shouts of "Milos out".

Patrick Lämmle

Malenovic joined FCZ in October 2023 and completely turned FCZ around. He has often left scorched earth in his wake.

Less than a month ago, Ancillo Canepa said: "I am still confident that the sporting path FCZ has taken is heading in the right direction." Now the president seems to have changed his mind. Show more

There's a big bang on the carpet at FCZ. Various people close to FCZ are reporting that the club parted ways with sports director Milos Malenovic this week. On Friday morning, Blick wrote :"According to Blick information, Milos Malenovic has been dismissed as sports director."

Official confirmation from the club is still pending, but the information coincides with that of blue News. Malenovic is said to have hardly been present on the FCZ campus in recent days, where he had spent day and night for the past two years. He was also absent from the management meeting on Tuesday, just as he was at the AGM at the beginning of December, where Ancillo Canepa had heard harsh criticism of his sports director. According to "Blick", he was also absent from the FCZ Christmas party.

According to blue News, Ancillo Canepa has announced his visit to the Home of FCZ on Friday morning. It is speculated that he will inform the players and staff of his decision and explain his reasons.

Around a hundred player changes under Malenovic so far

Ancillo Canepa has backed his sporting director for two years. No matter what decisions the long-time player advisor has made. And he has made many decisions. Because since he took over as sporting director in October 2023, no stone has been left unturned at FCZ. Malenovic has restructured the entire youth department. He has replaced dozens of coaches, the head of youth development and the talent manager.

He has also made around a hundred player changes during this time, as the NZZ recently calculated. And there have also been plenty of changes on the 1st team bench. After Bo Henriksen, Murat Ural, Ricardo Moniz and Mitchell van der Gaag, Dennis Hediger is already the fifth coach in Malenovic's tenure.

The results have always failed to materialize so far. When he was introduced to FCZ in October 2023, FCZ were leaders of the Super League. Since then, things have gone downhill in sporting terms and the club's prestige and image have suffered.

Cries of "Milos out" have been heard for weeks

FCZ supporters have been opposing sporting director Milos Malenovic for some time now and are venting their displeasure. For weeks, there have been regular shouts of "Milos out" at the Letzigrund.

Recently, Canepa also voiced his criticism of his sporting director for the first time, criticizing Malenovic in an interview with "Blick". For example, for his choice of words at media conferences or for his hiring of coach van der Gaag. This is one of the reasons why Malenovic has not appeared in public for weeks. Canepa said: "The bonus of the learning curve is now over."

Now not only the bonus of the learning curve is over, but also Malenovic's time at FCZ.