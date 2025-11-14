  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

World Cup qualifiers FCZ player's historic World Cup ticket with Curaçao beckons

SDA

14.11.2025 - 08:32

FC Zurich's Livano Comenencia (left) could soon be playing at the World Cup with the Caribbean nation of Curaçao
FC Zurich's Livano Comenencia (left) could soon be playing at the World Cup with the Caribbean nation of Curaçao
Keystone

The Caribbean state of Curaçao with FCZ defender Livano Comenencia has taken a decisive step towards its historic debut at the World Cup.

Keystone-SDA

14.11.2025, 08:32

14.11.2025, 08:57

After an emphatic 7-0 victory over Bermuda, the island nation took the lead in Group B of the North and Central American Confederation (CONCACAF) qualifiers with eleven points. The team of former Dutch national coach Dick Advocaat could become the smallest country ever to take part in a World Cup finals.

The country has only competed independently in international football since the dissolution of the Netherlands Antilles in 2010. The national team is largely made up of professionals from the Netherlands. For example, Dutchman Jordi Paulina, who is under contract with Borussia Dortmund, scored twice on his debut against Bermuda. Livano Comenencia from FC Zurich played in defensive midfield and was substituted in the 65th minute with the score at 5-0.

The decisive clash against Jamaica will take place next Tuesday. The team coached by former England international Steve McClaren was held to a 1-1 draw against Trinidad and Tobago and is now behind Curaçao in the table. Jamaica are hoping for a second World Cup appearance since their historic success in 1998.

You might also be interested in

More from the department

After kissing scandal. Spain's former association president Rubiales pelted with eggs at book presentation

After kissing scandalSpain's former association president Rubiales pelted with eggs at book presentation

DFB coach counters criticism. Nagelsmann explains Sané statement:

DFB coach counters criticismNagelsmann explains Sané statement: "I didn't do it for fun and games"

USA. Future MLS match calendar based on Europe's top leagues

USAFuture MLS match calendar based on Europe's top leagues