FC Zurich's Livano Comenencia (left) could soon be playing at the World Cup with the Caribbean nation of Curaçao

The Caribbean state of Curaçao with FCZ defender Livano Comenencia has taken a decisive step towards its historic debut at the World Cup.

After an emphatic 7-0 victory over Bermuda, the island nation took the lead in Group B of the North and Central American Confederation (CONCACAF) qualifiers with eleven points. The team of former Dutch national coach Dick Advocaat could become the smallest country ever to take part in a World Cup finals.

The country has only competed independently in international football since the dissolution of the Netherlands Antilles in 2010. The national team is largely made up of professionals from the Netherlands. For example, Dutchman Jordi Paulina, who is under contract with Borussia Dortmund, scored twice on his debut against Bermuda. Livano Comenencia from FC Zurich played in defensive midfield and was substituted in the 65th minute with the score at 5-0.

The decisive clash against Jamaica will take place next Tuesday. The team coached by former England international Steve McClaren was held to a 1-1 draw against Trinidad and Tobago and is now behind Curaçao in the table. Jamaica are hoping for a second World Cup appearance since their historic success in 1998.

