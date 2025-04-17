Benjamin Mendy will be out for around four weeks. Keystone

FC Zurich will be without Frenchman Benjamin Mendy for an extended period. He suffered a torn muscle fiber in the match against FCB.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The 30-year-old defender suffered a torn muscle fiber in his left calf during the 4-0 defeat at home to FC Basel last Saturday. Mendy will be out for around four weeks, the club announced on Thursday morning.

FCZ will therefore have to do without the new winter signing for the decisive match for a place in the championship round. The Zurich side must secure at least one point against champions YB to secure their place in the top 6. In the event of a defeat, Moniz and Co. will need help from Lugano (playing against Lausanne) and Sion (playing against St.Gallen).