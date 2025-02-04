Daniel Denoon has made three appearances for FC Zurich in the current Super League season. IMAGO/Sergio Brunetti

Daniel Denoon started the second half of the season in central defense for FC Zurich. The 21-year-old was arrested on Tuesday.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you The police arrested FCZ player Daniel Denoon on Tuesday.

The chief public prosecutor's office of the canton of Zurich confirmed this to "Blick".

The background is "a public prosecutor's procedure on suspicion of property offenses". The presumption of innocence applies. Show more

Daniel Denoon was in the starting line-up for FC Zurich at the start of the second half of the season and played in the 1:0 win against Yverdon. In the following match in Lucerne, he was sent off after 22 minutes with a yellow-red card. He missed the match against FC Basel due to suspension.

Meanwhile, it is unclear whether Denoon will return to the FCZ squad against Winterthur on Thursday evening.

As reported by "Blick", the 21-year-old was arrested by the Zurich city and cantonal police on Tuesday. This was confirmed to the media by the Zurich cantonal public prosecutor's office. The background to this is "proceedings by the public prosecutor's office on suspicion of property offenses". The presumption of innocence applies.

Further details are not yet known due to the ongoing proceedings. According to the article, FC Zurich did not wish to comment.