Cheick Condé only sits in the stands for the game against YB, although he was listed on the match sheet. blue Sport asked FCZ coach Ricardo Moniz. The player refused to sit on the bench.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you Cheick Condé did not want to sit on the bench for the game against YB.

Ricardo Moniz sent the midfielder to the stands without further ado.

In an interview with blue Sport, Moniz announced the consequences: "He let the team down." Show more

Things are going well at FC Zurich in sporting terms, but there is still no shortage of sideshows. Cheick Condé is on the Zurich team's match sheet for Saturday evening's thrilling clash against champions YB, but there is no sign of the 24-year-old midfielder during the game.

The man from Guinea had to take a seat in the stands at short notice. Why? "He let the team down," said Ricardo Moniz after the game. Condé had refused to change before the game and take a seat on the bench. If that happens, "then he's in a different world. Then he's better off in individual sport". The reason for Condé's refusal: he was not in the starting line-up. The player obviously didn't like that.

Moniz doesn't take much pleasure in his protégé's action: "I've never seen anything like it. That will have consequences."

Moniz is known for his tough approach. He will sit down with the president and sporting director on Sunday and talk about the consequences. Moniz concludes: "You can't just look after yourself."