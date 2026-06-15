Curaçao puts up a spirited fight against Germany in the opening stages. For a brief moment, the World Cup underdog even has reason to hope for a major upset—thanks to FCZ player Livano Comenencia.

Tobias Benz

In Germany’s World Cup opener in Houston, DFB fans hold their breath after 21 minutes: underdog Curaçao actually scores to tie the game at 1-1.

“This can’t be true!” wailed “Bild” during the match. And ARD commentator Tom Bartels couldn’t believe it either: “Neuer beaten. First chance, first goal. So much for catching our breath.”

The villain: FCZ player Livano Comenencia. The 22-year-old wasn’t intimidated by the formidable opponent and beat Manuel Neuer with a deflected shot into the far corner. For Curaçao, the first World Cup goal ultimately remains a fond memory in the history books. After 90 minutes, Germany wins decisively 7-1.

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