Curaçao puts up a spirited fight against Germany in the opening stages. For a brief moment, the World Cup underdog even has reason to hope for a major upset—thanks to FCZ player Livano Comenencia.

"This can't be true!" FCZ player shocks Germany and makes World Cup history with this goal

In Germany’s World Cup opener in Houston, DFB fans hold their breath after 21 minutes: underdog Curaçao actually scores to tie the game at 1-1.

“This can’t be true!” wailed “Bild” during the match. And ARD commentator Tom Bartels couldn’t believe it either: “Neuer beaten. First chance, first goal. So much for catching our breath.”

The villain: FCZ player Livano Comenencia. The 22-year-old wasn’t intimidated by the formidable opponent and beat Manuel Neuer with a deflected shot into the far corner. For Curaçao, the first World Cup goal ultimately remains a fond memory in the history books. After 90 minutes, Germany wins decisively 7-1.

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