FCZ fans have launched an online petition with the aim of getting rid of sporting director Milos Malenovic. FCZ president Ancillo Canepa is anything but enthusiastic, especially as his signature has also been forged.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Some FCZ fans want to get rid of sporting director Milos Malenovic.

After the last home game, there were shouts of "Milos out" in the stadium, and now the online petition "Milos Malenovic Out" has been launched.

Ancillo Canepa is aware of this and reveals that his signature has been forged in this context. Show more

After the 2:1 home defeat against Lausanne last Saturday, the players stand in front of the south curve as usual. They hold up a banner: "Gönd go dusche - s'Problem isch nöd nur ufem Platz." To make their message even clearer, the FCZ fans chant "Milos out", directly addressing sports director Milos Malenovic. Ancillo Canepa then defends the 40-year-old in an interview with blue Sport.

But opinions are divided. For many, Malenovic is and remains the scapegoat, which is why his critics have launched an online petition to make their displeasure known. They write: "Our head of sport has repeatedly proven that he has no clear sporting line, no long-term concept and, above all, no feel for quality in squad development." FC Zurich finally needs someone who understands what the club means. The signatories are therefore calling for a "fresh start in the sporting field - a new head of sport with expertise, vision and genuine FCZ DNA!" Over 3,500 virtual signatures have already been collected.

Canepa comments on the online petition

In the meantime, FCZ President Canepa has spoken out. He is aware of the online petition "Milos Malenovic Out", which is going through the roof according to "Inside Paradeplatz". However, Canepa has his doubts about this. He himself had received an email: "Hello Ancillo - Thank you for signing the 'Milos Malenovic Out' petition on ACT, the Campax petition platform."

Canepa clarifies: "In this case, my signature was forged, which is a criminal offense. How is it possible for a petition to accept forged signatures?" It is relatively simple. To sign, all you have to do is enter your name, zip code and an e-mail address. The whole thing is therefore more likely to be symbolic. In the real world, people have already set an example.

The sporting situation is "anything but pleasing", Canepa admits. It also concerns him and he can understand that there is a "great deal of unrest" in the FCZ environment. "As part of the club's top management, i.e. the Board of Directors, we are analyzing the developments of recent months and will draw our conclusions. In the short term, the appointment of the new head coach has absolute priority."

And Malenovic will of course have a say in the appointment of the head coach.

𝐊𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐫 𝐝𝐞𝐬 𝐅𝐂𝐙-𝐏𝐫𝐚̈𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧 𝐳𝐮 «𝐎𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞-𝐏𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧»



Ich habe davon Kenntnis genommen, dass im Moment die Online-Petition "Milos Malenovic Out" am Laufen sein soll.



Gemäss Lukas Hässig von «Inside Paradeplatz» soll die Online-Petition… pic.twitter.com/Qgu5dZ6pkP — FC Zürich (@fc_zuerich) November 5, 2025

