FCZ player Daniel Denoon was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of property offenses. He is now free again. It is possible that the defender will be back in action on Thursday in the derby against Winterthur.

The police arrested FCZ defender Daniel Denoon on Tuesday on suspicion of property offenses.

On Wednesday afternoon, it was announced that the 21-year-old had been released.

Will Denoon be back in the FCZ squad on Thursday? Then the Zurich team will face Winterthur away from home. Show more

After turbulent weeks with controversial transfers, poor results and disgruntled fans, things really hit the fan at FC Zurich on Tuesday: defender Daniel Denoon is arrested. "On suspicion of property offenses", according to the public prosecutor's office.

The club officials at FCZ do not seem to know exactly what the 21-year-old is accused of. "We hope that he is doing well and that there is nothing more serious. Apparently it's an older story, that's all I know," said sporting director Milos Malenovic at a press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly after this statement, there is good news for the Zurich team. The public prosecutor's office announces that Denoon has been released from custody. According to "Blick", this is also confirmed by FCZ. The proceedings are still ongoing - no further details will be given, they say.

Will Denoon play again on Thursday?

Theoretically, Denoon could play again on Thursday. FCZ will then face Winterthur away from home. "Of course we need him. But it's not in my hands when Daniel will be available again," said coach Ricardo Moniz on Wednesday.

He added: "I can only say one thing: I support all my players, in good times and bad. Now it's bad times for him, as a coach I have to be there for him, that's my duty. Daniel is a good boy, an introverted boy. That's something from the past."

So it is also conceivable that the Zurich team want to take the young defender somewhat out of the firing line. Because Denoon is also likely to be the main topic of conversation at FCZ on Thursday. He has also been absent from recent training sessions.

