FCZ President Ancillo Canepa and the new Board of Directors Claudio Cisullo discuss the club's strategic and sporting direction at a media conference. They also discuss a new CEO position.

Syl Battistuzzi

As part of FC Zurich's new strategic and sporting direction, the club's management will be supplemented by an advisory board. In addition to the new board member Claudio Cisullo (Chairman), the former Italian internationals Roberto Donadoni and Roberto Di Matteo are also members of this advisory board. Samuel Widmann, Björn Wäspe and Peter Marti are also members.

"The Advisory Board serves as a platform for the structured exchange of ideas, the introduction and use of relevant networks and the initiation and promotion of partnerships, without assuming executive, operational or fiduciary responsibility," reads a statement from FC Zurich.

Canepa also explained at the press conference that the club wanted to introduce a CEO position. Until this is found, Canepa will now also hold the position of CEO on an ad interim basis in addition to his role as President.

No more head of sport after Malenovic

Following the departure of Milos Malenovic, there is no longer a Head of Sport, but there is a Technical Director. Alessandro Mangiarratti was recently introduced as FCZ's Technical Director. "We have also restructured the transfer system," says Canepa.

Mangiaratti is head of the sports commission in which transfers are handled. "This transfer commission also includes the head coach, the president and the delegates, as they have to assume financial responsibility," explains Canepa. "It has to be transparent. I want to be involved from A to Z."

And what is the task of the new board member Claudio Cisullo? "The strategic direction and long-term development of the club, in which I will be heavily involved and will continue to develop together with Ancillo and Heliane," said Cisullo at the media conference. He is "the independent voice and that is how I see my role".

Canepa talks about succession planning

There is currently no question of the Canepas leaving in the short term. "We want to set up the future process strategically and Claudio Cisullo is a great help to us," says Ancillo Canepa. "We want to have a clear plan that is in the long-term interests of FCZ." A Swiss solution is needed. "I have already received two or three inquiries from interested parties who would like to join FCZ."