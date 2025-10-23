Van der Gaag is no longer coach at FCZ. Keystone

Three days after FC Winterthur, the next change of coach has taken place in the Super League. FC Zurich has announced that it is parting ways with its head coach Mitchell van der Gaag with immediate effect.

Sven Ziegler

Until a successor is found for the Dutchman, who only signed up in the summer, assistant coach Dennis Hediger will take over the management of the first team on an interim basis.

"The FCZ club management has come to the conclusion that the development of the first team has stagnated and has therefore decided to make a personnel adjustment," said the 13-time Swiss champions on Thursday afternoon, explaining their decision.

Van der Gaag an "absolute dream solution" for Canepa

Mitchell van der Gaag was presented as Ricardo Moniz's successor in the summer with great advance praise. At the time, President Ancillo Canepa described the former Manchester United and Ajax Amsterdam assistant coach as an "absolute dream solution". Van der Gaag was a "top professional with international experience" of whom the club was "one hundred percent" convinced.

The coach himself was also brimming with confidence when he took office: "Reaching the top six and then qualifying for the European Cup is an appropriate goal."

After eleven games, the chapter of Mitchell van der Gaag and FC Zurich is over. The day after his 54th birthday, he has to take his hat off again.

In the Cup, they failed in the 2nd round against Challenge League side Stade Nyonnais, while in the championship FCZ finished a disappointing eighth after nine rounds and two defeats (4 wins, 1 draw, 4 defeats).