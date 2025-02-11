  1. Residential Customers
Transfer coup FCZ signs world champion and ex-ManCity star Benjamin Mendy

Jan Arnet

11.2.2025

Benjamin Mendy became world champion with France in 2018.
Benjamin Mendy became world champion with France in 2018.
Keystone

Transfer coup for FC Zurich: the Zurich club has signed 30-year-old defender Benjamin Mendy, who won the English championship four times with Manchester City and won the World Cup with France in 2018.

11.02.2025, 20:10

11.02.2025, 21:27

Mendy moved from Monaco to Manchester City in 2017 for 57.5 million euros - the record sum for a defender at the time - and celebrated numerous titles with the Skyblues, including four Premier League titles. The left-back also won the World Cup with France in 2018.

In 2021, Mendy's career hit a major snag when he was accused of abusing several women. He was suspended by ManCity. He spent 134 days in prison before being released on bail. In July 2023, Mendy was acquitted of all charges. The wages withheld by Manchester City had to be paid to him retrospectively.

Most recently, Mendy was under contract as a team-mate of Yvon Mvogo at French second division club Lorient. However, he did not make any appearances this season. The ten-time international made his last competitive match in May 2024.

"Important support for the young players"

"We are naturally very pleased and also a little proud that we were able to sign such a top-class player. He will be an important support for our young players in particular," FCZ President Ancillo Canepa was quoted as saying in a press release.

Mendy says in a first interview: "FCZ is a club with a lot of love and passion. It feels like I'm joining a big family." The goal is clear. "I want to take Zurich back to where the club came from. They won titles a few years ago. We want to play in the European Cup again."

