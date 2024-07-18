  1. Residential Customers
Conference League qualifiers FCZ start against Irish opponents, St. Gallen face FCB terror

SDA

18.7.2024 - 21:49

St. Gallen's opponents Tobol Kostanai (pictured) are no strangers to Switzerland: The Kazakhs eliminated FC Basel in qualifying a year ago.
St. Gallen's opponents Tobol Kostanai (pictured) are no strangers to Switzerland: The Kazakhs eliminated FC Basel in qualifying a year ago.
Picture: Keystone

FC Zurich face Irish club Shelbourne in their first outing in the Conference League qualifiers, while St. Gallen take on Kazakhstan's Tobol Kostanai.

18.7.2024 - 21:49

Shelbourne, fourth in the Irish Championship, beat St. Joseph's FC from Gibraltar 3-2 on aggregate in the first round. Tobol Kostanai were defeated 3:5 by Slovakian club Ruzomberok in the Europa League qualifiers.

St. Gallen will now face an opponent with whom FC Basel has bad memories: Tobol Kostanai eliminated FCB a year ago in qualifying for the Conference League.

The first leg will take place on Thursday, July 25, with the second leg a week later. FCZ and St. Gallen play at home first.

