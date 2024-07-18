St. Gallen's opponents Tobol Kostanai (pictured) are no strangers to Switzerland: The Kazakhs eliminated FC Basel in qualifying a year ago. Picture: Keystone

FC Zurich face Irish club Shelbourne in their first outing in the Conference League qualifiers, while St. Gallen take on Kazakhstan's Tobol Kostanai.

SDA

Shelbourne, fourth in the Irish Championship, beat St. Joseph's FC from Gibraltar 3-2 on aggregate in the first round. Tobol Kostanai were defeated 3:5 by Slovakian club Ruzomberok in the Europa League qualifiers.

St. Gallen will now face an opponent with whom FC Basel has bad memories: Tobol Kostanai eliminated FCB a year ago in qualifying for the Conference League.

The first leg will take place on Thursday, July 25, with the second leg a week later. FCZ and St. Gallen play at home first.

SDA