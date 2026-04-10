FCZ striker Matthias Phaëton clashed with coach Dennis Hediger in training. KEYSTONE

FCZ striker Matthias Phaëton was missing from the Zurich squad against Thun and St. Gallen. Now it's clear why: the 26-year-old is said to have verbally confronted coach Hediger during training.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you Matthias Phaëton was last absent from the FC Zurich squad twice.

Now it's clear: the FCZ striker verbally attacked coach Hediger in training a few weeks ago.

In doing so, the 26-year-old "crossed a line".

The door for a return to the team is open, Hediger confirms. However, according to the FCZ coach, the training performance is currently lacking. Show more

"There was an incident in training in which Matthias went beyond the limits in terms of verbal language," confirmed FCZ coach Dennis Hediger on Friday at the press conference ahead of the match against Lugano.

Phaëton had been left out of the squad for the last two games against Thun and St. Gallen. The 26-year-old was also briefly suspended from training after the incident a few weeks ago.

"The story was over after two minutes. There were certain measures that were taken. He was suspended from training for two days. We then sat down together and discussed the matter with the sporting management."

"He's not giving us the training performances at the moment"

Hediger confirms that the door is open for him to return to the squad. However, the issue now is that he is training better than his team-mates. "He's a player with great potential. But in professional football you have to call on your potential every day. At the moment, he's not giving us these training performances."

Because another FCZ striker, Ivan Cavaleiro, is currently doing "outstandingly well" according to Hediger, it certainly hasn't become any easier for Phaëton to return to the team. "In the end, you just have to assert yourself and impose yourself," said Hediger.

FCZ will face FC Lugano at the Letzigrund on Saturday at 18:00. The match will be broadcast live on blue Sport.

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