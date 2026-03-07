FC Zurich also loses against Servette and is increasingly involved in the relegation battle. blue Sport expert Admir Mehmedi shows little understanding that this reality has apparently not yet sunk in at FCZ.

Sandro Zappella

After two recent defeats in a row against Young Boys (0:3) and Lausanne (1:2), FC Zurich wants to do better against Servette. After all, the Geneva side have not won seven games in a row themselves - so they would be the ideal opponent to build up against. But FCZ's plan was a complete failure at the start: Servette took the lead after just 66 seconds following a shot from Junior Kadile.

The goal is thoroughly analyzed in the blue Sport Studio during the half-time break and expert Admir Mehmedi does not hold back with his criticism: "That has nothing to do with unfortunate. It just shows me that they didn't take the game the way they should have."

When analyzing the goal conceded, Mehemdi notes that three Zurich players just stood around their opponents and watched: "No one exerted any pressure, they were outnumbered in their own penalty area." In addition, the defensive behavior of Kablan, who should have moved out faster, was not good, explained Mehmedi. Instead, he had a safe distance of two meters. In this situation, too, there were four Zurich players against two Geneva players and Kamberi turned back instead of going for it.

Mehmedi's conclusion is as direct as it is devastating for FCZ: "That's very, very bad from FC Zurich. Above all, they defended very passively. It felt like Servette were playing against mannequins in the sixteen."

FCZ equalizes - but loses after all

FCZ were able to respond in the second half and equalized thanks to a controversial hand penalty. But the joy did not last long: in the 88th minute, Kadile scored a brace and led Servette to victory. When FCZ captain Lindrit Kamberi says in an interview that the Zurich team lacked a bit of luck, Mehmedi almost bursts out laughing in the blue studio: "What luck? I can't remember any clear goalscoring opportunities in 90 minutes. When I listen to the Zurich players in interviews, they talk themselves up a bit."

That was also the case with Dennis Hediger in the pre-match interview. The critical questions were skillfully avoided. But the fact is that they have lost nine of their last twelve games and have already suffered 16 defeats this season: "That's only three fewer than Winterthur, who are bottom of the table. These are the statistics of a relegated team. And unfortunately, that's the bitter reality."

If GC were to win on Sunday, FC Zurich would still be four points ahead of the barrage place: "I wish there was more clarity, more fingers in the wound and just say what the facts are." At the moment, they are lying to themselves and Mehmedi - himself at FCZ from 2008 to 2012 - states: "As an ex-Zürcher, I hope not, but if we really do slip into the bottom, then we're in for a rude awakening."