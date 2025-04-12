  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Super League play-offs FCZ women and Basel lead the way with first-leg victories

SDA

12.4.2025 - 18:39

The women of FC Zurich can also celebrate after the quarter-final first leg against St. Gallen
The women of FC Zurich can also celebrate after the quarter-final first leg against St. Gallen
Keystone

Zurich and Basel take the lead in the first legs of the Women's Super League quarter-finals. Zurich beat St. Gallen 3:1, Basel won 2:1 in Aarau.

Keystone-SDA

12.04.2025, 18:39

13.04.2025, 00:26

The newly crowned cup winners from FCZ took the momentum of their victory in the final with them and looked up to the task against the team from eastern Switzerland. After losing their first two matches of the season against St. Gallen, the Zurich side took a two-goal lead after just half an hour in the third encounter. FCZ also had an answer to the away team's final goal shortly before the end.

Basel, who lost in the cup final, also went into the quarter-final second leg against Aarau with a lead. A beautiful long-range goal from Marion Rey in the 76th minute secured the away win for FCB.

The two second legs will take place on Saturday, April 19.

More from the department

Zurich - Basel 0:4. Shaqiri and Otele lead FCB to victory in the classic

Zurich - Basel 0:4Shaqiri and Otele lead FCB to victory in the classic

Masterful performance. FCB humiliates FCZ at the Letzigrund and cements first place

Masterful performanceFCB humiliates FCZ at the Letzigrund and cements first place

Thanks to Leganés own goal. Barça celebrate a mini-victory and remain on course for the title

Thanks to Leganés own goalBarça celebrate a mini-victory and remain on course for the title