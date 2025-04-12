The women of FC Zurich can also celebrate after the quarter-final first leg against St. Gallen Keystone

Zurich and Basel take the lead in the first legs of the Women's Super League quarter-finals. Zurich beat St. Gallen 3:1, Basel won 2:1 in Aarau.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The newly crowned cup winners from FCZ took the momentum of their victory in the final with them and looked up to the task against the team from eastern Switzerland. After losing their first two matches of the season against St. Gallen, the Zurich side took a two-goal lead after just half an hour in the third encounter. FCZ also had an answer to the away team's final goal shortly before the end.

Basel, who lost in the cup final, also went into the quarter-final second leg against Aarau with a lead. A beautiful long-range goal from Marion Rey in the 76th minute secured the away win for FCB.

The two second legs will take place on Saturday, April 19.