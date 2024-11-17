Servette storm to the top of the Women's Super League table, at least temporarily, thanks to a 5-0 win against Rapperswil-Jona. FCZ won 3-2 against Luzern after a 2-0 interval and overtook St.Gallen and YB, who meet on Sunday (13:00).

Patrick Lämmle

18-year-old Lia Kamber from FC Luzern scores in the 3rd minute to make it 1-0 on the road at FCZ. The two-time international increases the lead to 2-0 in the 30th minute. After the break, however, the Zurich side turn up the heat and win the game 3-2. 14-time international Naomi Mégroz is the match-winner, scoring first to make it 1-2 and then adding the final goal in the 86th minute to make it 3-2.

There was one scene that caused a stir after the final whistle, as it was decisive for the game. After Zurich scored the final goal, Lucerne goalkeeper Laura Schneider latched onto the ball, but was then immediately besieged by three FCZ players and finally wrestled to the ground by Borbala Dora Vincze. The culprit, who was substituted at the break, should not have complained about being sent off. But she scored around ten minutes later to make it 2:2.

Servette set off fireworks after the break

Servette stormed to the top of the Swiss Women's Super League on Saturday, at least temporarily. The Geneva team celebrated a must-win against Rapperswil-Jona. However, they only scored after the break, but five times. International Sandrine Mauron opened the scoring before the legionnaires took their turn with Paula Serrano (Spain), Imane Saoud, Imene El Ghazouani (both Morocco) and Therese Simonsson (Sweden).

GC defeats bottom club Thun

30-year-old Tamar Lea Dongus puts GC ahead against Thun, who are still without a win, with a powerful header in the 13th minute. In the 38th minute, 21-year-old GC goalkeeper Isabel Rutishauser prevented the equalizer with a strong save. Shortly after the break, it was the 18-year-old junior international Janina Egli who rounded the Thun goalkeeper and slotted home to make it 2:0. Sina Schüpbach (22) scored to make it 2:1 after strong preparatory work by Celine Schmid (20), and the result remained unchanged until the final whistle.

Telegrams and table

FC Zurich - FC Lucerne 3:2 (0:2)

Heerenschürli, Zurich (number of spectators: 410) - Goals: 3 Lia Kamber 1:0; 30 Lia Kamber 2:0; 55 Naomi Mégroz 1:2; 66 Borboala Dora Vincze 2:2; 86 Naomi Mégroz 3:2.

Grasshoppers - Thun 2:1 (1:0)

GC-Campus, Niederhasli - Goals: 13. Tamar Lea Dongus 1:0; 50. Janina Egli 2:0; 65. Sina Schüpbach 2:1.

Servette Chênois - Rapperswil-Jona 5:0 (0:0)

Stade des Trois-Chêne, Chêne-Bourg - Goals: 48 Sandrine Mauron 1:0; 55 Paula Serrano 2:0; 63 Imane Saoud 3:0; 73 Imene El Ghazouani 4:0; 90 Therese Simonsson 5:0.