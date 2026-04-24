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Quarter-final first leg FCZ women's derby win over GC

SDA

24.4.2026 - 21:14

The two FCZ goal scorers in white: goal scorer Chiara Bücher (2nd from right) celebrates, Amelie Roduner, who will later score the 2:0, joins in the celebrations.
The two FCZ goal scorers in white: goal scorer Chiara Bücher (2nd from right) celebrates, Amelie Roduner, who will later score the 2:0, joins in the celebrations.
Picture: Keystone

FC Zurich's women won the first leg against Grasshoppers 2-0 to kick off the quarter-finals in the Super League.

Keystone-SDA

24.04.2026, 21:14

24.04.2026, 21:18

The German Chiara Bücher and the Austrian-Swiss dual citizen Amelie Roduner scored in the first half.

The women of GC have come under considerable pressure for the second leg on May 1. In the previous championship, they had advanced to the final (losing to the YB women). Now, as the fourth-placed team in the qualifiers, they will have to get a strong FCZ out of the way in the quarter-finals to keep their championship dream alive.

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