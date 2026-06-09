Fedayi San, himself a referee in the Super League, will oversee the referees' decisions as a VAR at the 2026 World Cup - a role that comes with a lot of pressure, but also a lot of pride.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you Three Swiss referees have been nominated for the 2026 World Cup, including Sandro Schärer as referee, Stéphane de Almeida as linesman and Fedayi San as VAR.

San will only act as a video assistant referee at the World Cup and emphasizes that he was never considered as a referee for the tournament.

The VAR preparation includes two weeks of training, coordination with various confederations and a test tournament to ensure consistency and decision-making processes before the tournament. Show more

Three Swiss referees have been called up for the 2026 World Cup in North America. In addition to referee Sandro Schärer, linesman Stéphane de Almeida and Fedayi San have also been nominated by FIFA as VARs.

While San is also a referee on the pitch in the Super League, he has only been selected as a video assistant referee for the World Cup.

"It hurts a bit, but I'll take what I get," explains San in an interview with blue News. Nevertheless, he is proud to be part of the tournament - in his case as VAR: "I would be lying if I said I had ever been considered as a referee for the World Cup. I was never a candidate for that. As a VAR, I was - and I achieved that." As a referee, he is only on the pitch in Switzerland anyway.

The task of bringing in a consistent line

As a VAR, preparing for a global tournament is special. Preparation starts just two weeks before the tournament begins. The big challenge: "You have an extremely large number of people from different confederations. It's quite difficult to bring a consistent approach from these different cultures."

The aim is therefore to get the referees on the same page in terms of consistency: "It's like a football team that has to get used to each other first." To this end, numerous match situations are analyzed and assessed: "We look at what FIFA expects and how we can ensure consistency." There is also a preparatory tournament to practise serious situations.

San also emphasizes that the pressure as a VAR is high, but that the main responsibility lies with the referee: "He makes the final decision, I'm his airbag." Although an on-field review can be recommended to the referee in the event of a dissenting opinion, in the end the decision always lies with the referee himself.

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